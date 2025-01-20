The UK's Game-Changing Digital Markets, Competition And Consumers Act (DMCC) Is Here - Are You Ready?

The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act (DMCC) is transforming the UK's digital and consumer sectors. That's why we have launched our new Get DMCC Ready Hub!

Context

This groundbreaking legislation introduces crucial changes that businesses need to understand in order to stay compliant, and to stay ahead of the curve. The DMCC will be enforced by the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) among other regulators. The CMA will be empowered to conduct investigations, issue decisions and issue huge financial penalties for breaches - up to 10% of annual global turnover!

This new legislation makes fines for data breaches look like small beer!!

When should we start paying attention?

If you haven't already... the time is now. Most of the consumer law changes under the DMCC will take effect in April 2025.

Will our business be impacted?

Businesses across all sectors, from e-commerce to digital advertising and consumer-facing industries must pay close attention to these changes.

On which issues will the CMA focus its efforts?

When it comes to consumer protection, the CMA's focus will be on a range of topics, but most notably they will focus on:

Pricing practices , including discount claims (was/now), drip pricing and urgency claims

, including discount claims (was/now), drip pricing and urgency claims Subscriptions, the details are still being finalised

the details are still being finalised Creating or hosting fake or misleading reviews - and punishing businesses for not doing enough to address fake reviews on their site

- and punishing businesses for not doing enough to address fake reviews on their site Sustainability

How do I get ready for the new DMCC?

Great question! We can help you ensure your business is ready for this challenge. It's a quickly-evolving area and if you are looking for news, insights, updates and events that are designed to ensure your business is 'DMCC Ready', visit our Get DMCC Ready Hub!

