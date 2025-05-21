Picture your brand as the headline act on an old-school cinema marquee. The artwork around the poster may draw a passing glance...

Barnard Inc is a full-service commercial law firm, with services covering corporate and compliance, intellectual property, construction, mining and engineering, property, fiduciary services commercial litigation, M&A, restructuring, insurance, and family law. Our attorneys advise listed and private companies, individuals, and local and foreign organisations across South Africa, Africa and internationally.

Why a Word-Mark reigns supreme to a Logo Every Time

Picture your brand as the headline act on an old-school cinema marquee. The artwork around the poster may draw a passing glance, but it's the name in lights that fills the auditorium. Yet many South African companies still spend most of their budget polishing the poster while leaving the title unprotected. Here's why that gamble can cost you the whole show – and how to stop it.

A Word-Mark is your Global Passport

Logos, colour palettes and clever packaging styles are powerful, but they're also easy to tweak. A knock-off can sidestep your design trade mark by flipping a colour or tilting a graphic in a manner which is not regarded confusingly similar in trade to co-exist. Your name, however – spelled or even sounded the same – travels across borders and languages. Registering the word itself puts a legal fence around every way it might appear: scripted, stylised or whispered over the phone within a specific territory.

Real-world punch-line: When a Nairobi-based copycat tried launching "Kool Cola", the owner of "Cool Cola"" closed the curtain in days – because their word-mark spoke louder than any redesigned can.

Recognition Grows, Value Compounds

Investors don't place a Rand value on a swoosh alone; they pay for the reputation those five or six letters have earned. A properly registered name mark becomes a balance-sheet asset – one you can license, franchise or securitise to raise capital for the next market you enter.

If you plan to scale beyond South Africa, think of your trade mark portfolio as the expansion pack investors expect to see.

Confusion is the Enemy of Loyalty

Customers rarely read the small print. If a rival launches "Lite-Fix" after you built "Light-Fix"", your decade of goodwill can evaporate overnight – unless you own the spelling, the sound and every confusingly similar variant. That authority comes only from broad, strategic registrations drafted by people who know the tricks infringers play.

The Cheat-Sheet to Bullet-Proofing your Brand

Start with a fanciful and/or arbitrary word – Inventive, non-descriptive names (think " Adidas ® (sportswear)" or Rolex ® (watches)) win the widest, protection. File early, file as broadly as possible within your scope of business – Cover core goods and/nor services first; add classes as you diversify. Delay invites someone else to plant a flag first. Stretch into Africa whilst you move – Many states follow a strict first-to-file rule. Be the first. Police ruthlessly – Use watch services and takedown tools to spot look-alikes before customers do.

Ready for the Director's Cut?

Your brand deserves star billing, not a cameo in someone else's sequel. Book a portfolio review with our team and find out – in plain language – whether your trade marks could survive a blockbuster release across Africa.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.