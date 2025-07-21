Workshop held as a step towards recognition of Seychelles' honey as a GI

A workshop, facilitated by the EUIPO, was held in Seychelles in pursuit of recognition of Seychelles' honey as a Geographical Indicator.

From 26 to 27 June 2025, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), through the AfrIPI project, partnered with the Government of Seychelles and ARIPO to organize a key stakeholder workshop aimed at advancing the recognition of Seychelles' honey as a Geographical Indication (GI). The event featured the presentation of a Prospective Study, marking a significant step toward securing GI status for the country's distinctive honey, which reflects its rich biodiversity and long-standing beekeeping heritage.

GIs safeguard product names that are closely tied to a region's heritage, ensuring that only producers from that area can legally use the name. As an international authority on GI registration, EUIPO supported Seychelles in identifying and documenting the unique characteristics of its honey, laying the groundwork for official recognition and protection against counterfeit products.

This workshop represents a key milestone in the GI development process, ahead of what could be Seychelles' first GI application. With collaboration from beekeepers, government bodies, and ARIPO, the initiative aims to secure international recognition and long-term value for Seychelles' honey.

