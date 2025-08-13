Respecting The Lens: Copyright Infringement And The Rights Of Photographers In South Africa

In the digital age, photographs are shared, reposted, and embedded across websites with ease. Yet behind every image lies a creator, a photographer who has invested time, skill, and resources to produce a work of art. When these photographs are used without permission, it constitutes copyright infringement under South African law, and the consequences can be significant.

Understanding Copyright in Photographs

Under the Copyright Act No. 98 of 1978, photographs are classified as artistic works and are automatically protected from the moment they are created in material form. The photographer, as the author, holds the copyright unless the work was commissioned or created under an employment agreement that transfers ownership.

Copyright infringement occurs when a photograph is reproduced, published, or distributed without the copyright holder's authorisation. Importantly, intent is not required, and even unintentional use of a copyrighted image can result in liability. The law provides for remedies including actual damages, reasonable royalties, legal costs, and additional or punitive damages under Section 24(3) of the Act.

The Role of PicRights: Empowering Photographers

Photographers often lack the resources to monitor and enforce their rights across the internet. This is where PicRights steps in. PicRights is a global platform that assists photographers and agencies, such as Agence France-Presse (AFP) and the European Pressphoto Agency (EPA), in identifying unauthorised uses of their images and seeking fair compensation.

PicRights operates by scanning websites for unlicensed imagery and issuing formal notices to infringing parties. These notices are not scams; they are legitimate legal communications backed by copyright law and supported by evidence of infringement. The platform enables photographers to be paid fairly for their work, ensuring that their creative efforts are respected and rewarded.

Adams & Adams: Legal Representation with Integrity

As one of South Africa's leading intellectual property law firms, Adams & Adams acts on behalf of photographers and agencies represented by PicRights. Our team issue letters of demand that outline the nature of the infringement, the legal basis for the claim, and the steps required to resolve the matter amicably.

We understand that recipients may be unfamiliar with copyright law or surprised by the notice. However, ignoring these letters is not advisable. Failure to respond or settle may result in formal legal proceedings, which could lead to higher costs and reputational damage. Our goal is not to litigate unnecessarily, but to ensure that photographers are compensated fairly and that infringing parties have the opportunity to resolve matters without escalation.

What Should You Do If You Receive a Letter?

If you've received a letter from Adams & Adams regarding copyright infringement:

Do not ignore it. This is a legal matter that requires your attention. Review the evidence. The letter will include details of the image, its use, and the copyright holder. Respond promptly. We welcome dialogue and are open to reasonable settlement offers. Remove the image. Taking down the infringing content is a necessary first step. Seek legal advice. If you're unsure about your rights or obligations, consult a legal professional.

Conclusion

Photographers are creators whose work deserves respect and protection. PicRights provides the tools to enforce those rights, and Adams & Adams ensures that enforcement is carried out with professionalism and legal integrity. Copyright infringement is not a trivial matter it's a breach of the law and the rights of artists. Let's work together to foster a culture of respect, fairness, and accountability in the digital space.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.