Eminem Vs. Meta: When Music Meets IP Law

Music is one of the most powerful forms of artistic expression, but it's also one of the most vulnerable to infringement.

Music is one of the most powerful forms of artistic expression, but it's also one of the most vulnerable to infringement. With the rise of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Threads, the way people use, remix and share music has exploded. This brings huge opportunities for artists, but also major intellectual property ("IP") challenges.

Background

Eminem (Marshall Mathers) and his publishing company, Eight Mile Style, have accused Meta of using his music without permission across multiple platforms. The allegations focus on features such as Reels Remix and Original Audio, where users can add music to their content. According to reports, Eminem's songs (including his iconic Lose Yourself) were made available in Meta's "Music Libraries" and used in countless user-generated videos streamed billions of times.

The dispute

Eight Mile Style claims Meta stored, reproduced and distributed 243 of Eminem's songs without the necessary licenses. While Meta reportedly attempted to secure rights through Audiam, a digital royalty engine, Eminem's publisher maintains it never granted such permissions.

The lawsuit describes Meta's behaviour as "rampant" and "knowing infringement," and notes that the company cannot rely on the Digital Millennium Copyright Act's ("DMCA") safe harbour protections. Eminem is seeking statutory damages of up to USD150,000 per song totalling more than USD109 million, along with an injunction against further unlicensed use.

Meta has since removed certain tracks but maintains it has "extensive global licencing programmes" and claims negotiations with Eight Mile Style broke down. Nonetheless, the case underscores the tension between social media platforms' desire to drive user engagement through music and the rights of artists to control and profit from their creations.

Conclusion

This dispute highlights a crucial truth: artists must remain vigilant about the IP in their work. Whether through copyright, publishing rights or licencing agreements, protecting music is essential. As collaborations grow and platforms enable ever more creative remixing, musicians should ensure their rights are clear and enforceable - and take action when others use their work without authorisation or a licence.

The courtroom will decide whether Meta crossed the line, but one thing is certain: the value of music as IP has never been more visible or more fiercely defended.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.