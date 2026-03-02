ARIPO Approves Amendments To The Banjul Protocol On Marks

The African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) has approved a comprehensive update to the Banjul Protocol on Marks, covering the applicable Implementing Regulations, prescribed Forms and Official Fees. The changes were formally communicated by the Director General and are scheduled to take effect on 1 March, 2026.

The revised framework applies to new, pending, and existing trademark applications and registrations. The amendments introduce revised official fees, clarified procedural rules, and a reorganized regulatory structure aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency.

Revision of Official Fees

The amendments provide for a general increase in official fees payable under the Banjul Protocol. ARIPO has indicated that the revised fee structure is intended to strengthen administrative capacity and improve service delivery.

Key fee adjustments include:

Application (paper filing): US$200 (previously US$100)

Application (electronic filing): US$160 (previously US$80)

Designation per state (additional class): US$20 (previously US$10)

Registration per state (first class): US$150 (previously US$100)

Renewal per state (first class): US$200 (previously US$100)

Extra word fee (beyond 50 words): US$10 (previously US$5)

Regulatory and Procedural Enhancements

The amended Implementing Regulations introduce updated prescribed forms, with mandatory use of the 2026 Edition for all filings. Provisions on electronic filing have been expanded, expressly referring to the ARIPO Online Filing platform and prescribed filing formats.

Key procedural and substantive refinements include:

Reduction of the refusal period for designated states from nine months to six months from the date of notification;

Formal introduction of exhibition priority, allowing a six-month priority claim for marks displayed at officially recognised international exhibitions;

Detailed rules governing the computation of time limits;

Restructured opposition proceedings, including a new transmittal fee of US$100, enhanced coordination with designated states, and the possibility of withdrawal following settlement through Alternative Dispute Resolution, according to the national laws.

The Regulations further clarify that English is the official language of proceedings before the ARIPO Office.

Practical Implications

The amendments also affect pending applications and existing registrations, where applicable. Trademark owners are encouraged to review the amended framework, consider the impact of revised timelines and increased fees, and seek professional advice when planning future filing and portfolio management strategies within ARIPO Member States.

Overall, the 2026 amendments enhance procedural clarity, modernize the fee structure, and reinforce ARIPO's position as a robust regional trademark registration system aligned with international practice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.