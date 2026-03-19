Nigeria is intensifying efforts to ensure that scientific discoveries do not remain confined to laboratories but instead evolve into products that can improve healthcare outcomes.

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Nigeria advances IP translation through SPARK partnership

Nigeria is intensifying efforts to ensure that scientific discoveries do not remain confined to laboratories but instead evolve into products that can improve healthcare outcomes. Dr Obi Adigwe, Director General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), explained in a media interview that the country’s core problem is not a lack of research capacity, but a long-standing inability to convert promising studies into patented innovations that reach the market.

To address this gap, Nigeria has partnered with Stanford University through the SPARK Africa Translational Research Boot Camp. The programme equips local researchers with practical skills to take their ideas beyond academic settings, offering guidance on product development, commercialisation routes, intellectual property (IP) management, and strategies for securing market readiness.

Dr Adigwe observed that although Nigeria has nearly 300 universities, their output has traditionally been measured by publications rather than by innovations with commercial potential. The SPARK framework introduces what he described as the missing operational engine: structured mentorship, rigorous hands-on training, and step-by-step processes that help transform early-stage research into viable IP-driven healthcare solutions.

By embedding translational research into national scientific priorities, the initiative aims to expand Nigeria’s innovation capacity, strengthen its IP landscape and ensure that locally developed solutions are positioned to compete within the region’s rapidly evolving health technology space.

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