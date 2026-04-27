Plant Variety Protection And Intellectual Property Bootcamp Hosted In Nigeria

WIPO, in conjunction with the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), National Plant Variety Protection Office (NPVPO) and Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)...

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WIPO, in conjunction with the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), National Plant Variety Protection Office (NPVPO) and Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), hosted a training bootcamp in Abuja, Nigeria, which was attended by lawyers, plant breeders and other agricultural professionals.

Co-operation from these various stakeholders aims to stimulate agricultural innovation and commercialisation. Oluwatobiloba Moody, director of the WIPO Nigeria office, emphasised that plant breeders should look beyond PVP to all forms of IP to commercialise these assets.

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