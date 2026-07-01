Legal Safeguards Against Fashion Design Piracy In Nigeria

Fashion design piracy poses a significant threat to Nigeria's creative industry, with designers facing unauthorized copying of their original works. This analysis examines the intellectual property frameworks available to Nigerian fashion designers, including copyright, trademark, patent, and industrial design protections, while exploring the practical challenges of enforcement in a rapidly evolving industry where knockoffs and counterfeits proliferate faster than legal remedies can address them.

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Introduction

Fashion is built on creativity, identity and constant re-invention; however, one issue that continually plagues the Fashion industry is fashion design piracy. For example, in 2017, a Chinese court ordered three manufacturers to pay over $1.5 million in damages for infringing on New Balance’s signature slanted “N” trademark. In Nigeria, local designers have seen their unique creations including intricate beadwork and design techniques completely copied by competitors.

A fashion design is simply pirated when a part or all of a designer’s original design is copied, reproduced or redistributed as the work of another.1 It is striking how within days, sometimes even hours (in the case of fast fashion imitation) of the introduction of a fashion design to the market or the debut of a fashion design at an event, near-identical copies flood online platforms, physical marketplaces and fast fashion stores around the world. Consequently, what begins as an artist’s creative innovation quickly turns into a mass-produced, often lower quality imitation.

Unlike the music, film and literary industries, where piracy is widely condemned and there are actively pursued enforcement mechanisms, fashion design piracy is often perceived as an inevitable by- product of the fashion industry, an accepted plague that accompanies the creative outputs. It is not unusual to hear stakeholders in the industry state; “It’s just a trend”, and “nothing is really original”. The prevailing narrative of the society seems to be that the fashion industry survives on reinterpreting and recycling trends, and this blurs the line between being inspired by a trend in the fashion design industry and excessive copying which undermines originality and disincentivises creativity. This is particularly detrimental to emerging fashion designers who cannot afford to reproduce at lower costs and greater speed and who often lack the resources to curb economic losses and recoup their investments.

What Constitutes Fashion Design Piracy?

Fashion design piracy is the unauthorized copying of garments designs, patterns, prints, silhouettes or embellishments. It goes beyond simply following a trend. It is not limited to clothing only, but extends to accessories, bags, shoes and other fashion apparels. Piracy in the fashion industry commonly appears in forms such as counterfeits, digital copying through social media and online marketplaces, mass production by fast fashion brands, and cross-border replication.

There is a difference however, between being inspired by an existing work and imitating an existing work. Inspiration occurs when a designer is influenced by an existing design and building on that design, develops it further into something new. Imitation, on the other hand, is simply a direct replication of someone else’s design, that is, reproducing someone else’s design, affixing a label/logo on it and presenting it as an original creation. While following trends in the fashion industry is seen as acceptable and a major part of the fashion industry’s evolution, deliberate copying and reproduction constitutes piracy.

It is also important to distinguish Knockoffs from Counterfeiting; counterfeiting reproduces a brand’s product along with its logo or identifying mark and makes no claim of originality and is often sold at a significantly lower price than the original design, further harming the original designer. Knockoffs, however, reproduces a designer’s work without authorisation and presents it under a different name or brand, passing it off as the new creator’s original work.2 By understanding these distinctions, we can better recognise and address the piracy problem in the fashion industry.

Intellectual Property Framework Applicable to Fashion Designs

The fashion industry is home to bustling innovation and creativity; making beautiful articles from scraps and pieces, and Intellectual property right is the body of law that protects the innovative creations and preserves their commercial value.

Copyright

In Nigeria, copyright is regulated by the Copyright Act.3 Copyright is the legal protection granted to creators for their original works of authorship. In simple terms, it is the right of a creator to have his work not copied by someone else without his permission. It ensures creators get the reward and recognition for their intellectual efforts. By the provisions of section 2 of the Copyright Act, literary works, musical works, artistic works, audiovisual works, sound recordings, and broadcasts are eligible for copyright protection in Nigeria. With the meticulous construction, handwork, innovation and techniques such as draping, embroidery, and tailoring involved in creating a fashion design, it is undoubtedly an artistic work protected under the Copyright Act.

For a fashion design to be considered for protection under the Copyright Act, there are certain criteria that must be met: (i) some effort must have been expended to give it an original character and; (ii) it must have been fixed in any medium of expression known or later to be developed, from which it can be perceived, reproduced or otherwise communicated either directly or with the aid of any machine or device. However, there are limitations to the protection of fashion designs under the Copyright Act. First, where a fashion design is intended to be used as a model or pattern for multiplication by any industrial process, such a design cannot be protected by Copyright. They are rather protected as an industrial design or a trade dress.

Furthermore, Copyright does not protect functional articles. Copyright law is meant to protect creative expression, not useful designs. Fashion is considered functional - the overall design of a garment, like the silhouette, or cut is generally not protected under copyright. Clothing is seen primarily as functional because it serves a useful purpose: covering the body, providing warmth and protection. For example, the embroidery of a “Kaftan” can be copyrighted but the shape or cut of the “Kaftan” itself, the sleeve style or neckline is not copyrightable because it is tied to a function. The overall design of the garment such as the silhouette, cut, or construction is generally not protected under copyright.

However, ornamental or decorative parts of a fashion design such as beading, embroidery, fabric prints, sculptural elements that are ornamental and separable from the garment (e.g., a decorative belt buckle) are protected by copyright as artistic works.

Fashion illustrations, however, are protected by copyright under the Copyright Act. They are visual artistic expressions that qualify as artistic works, provided they meet the requirement of originality and are fixed in a tangible form (e.g. drawn on paper or saved digitally).4

The implication of this is that a designer’s sketches and illustrations are only eligible for copyright registration if there is no intention for it to be industrially replicated. For elements of fashion design to qualify for copyright protection, they must retain their character as artistic expressions and exist independently as artistic works.

Trademark Protection |Brand Identity as an Armor against Design Piracy

Although fashion designs cannot be protected in themselves, trademark provides protection by securing the brand identity through registered logos and brand names. 5 These are registered as distinctive marks that sets a brand’s design products apart from others. Reproducing a trademarked name or logo would amount to trademark infringement. For example, popular logos such as the interlocking Cs of Chanel, the LV of Louis Vuitton are registered trademarks and the Brands can take legal action against anyone that uses, reproduces or otherwise commercialises the mark or logo without permission.

Under the Trademarks Act,6 a registered trademark gives the right holder the exclusive right to use the mark in relation to the goods or services for which it is registered and exclude others from using identical or confusingly similar marks in the course of trade.7

Some fashion designers also embed their logos or marks to form the designs themselves, such as repeating logo patterns on fabrics. A good example of this is Louis Vuitton’s monogram prints, where the logo becomes part of the design and in such a case, copying the design may amount to an infringement of the associated trademark.

Trademark has had the biggest influence on the fashion industry because they often are the primary economic resources of the brands. While Trademark law does not protect the entire design, it protects key elements such as the brand logo and brand name. Also covered by trademark protection is trade dress registration. In the fashion industry, trade dress plays a crucial role in protecting designs by safeguarding the overall look and feel of a product where formal design rights may be limited or have expired. While Nigerian law does not expressly recognise “trade dress” as a standalone right, similar protection is achieved through the Trademarks Act and the common law action of passing off. This allows designers to protect distinctive elements such as the combination of patterns, colour schemes, cuts, and presentation that consumers associate with their brand. In practice, once a fashion design acquires sufficient goodwill and market recognition, the law can restrain competitors from producing lookalike items that misrepresent a connection with the original designer. As a result, trade dress serves as a powerful complementary tool, enabling fashion brands to preserve their identity and commercial value beyond the limited duration of design protection.

Trademarks functions as source identifiers, helping to establish good will and to build and maintain a loyal customer base in a fast-paced industry with constantly evolving trends.

Although trademarks can last indefinitely provided, they are periodically renewed,8 its effectiveness is dependent on visibility and customer recognition. Many Nigerian designers do not prominently display logos on their products, often limiting branding to discreet labels, tags, or inconspicuous parts of the apparel or accessory. At the same time, they operate in a market where a significant segment of consumers prioritises affordability over originality, making it easier for counterfeit or lookalike products to thrive. Nigerian designers must adopt more visible branding practices to make their products easily identifiable and ensure that their Intellectual property is properly protected to combat counterfeit products.

Why Patents are Rarely Used to Protect Fashion

A patent is an exclusive right granted for an invention and preventing others for a limited period from manufacturing, selling or importing the patented product or process. It is basically granting someone a monopoly in exchange for disclosure of the invention.

Patents are still relevant in the fashion industry, although not in protecting the aesthetics of a fashion design. It is more relevant to the protection of the utility and function of the apparel or the manufacturing process. For example, patents can be used to protect innovative fabrics or accessories such as biodegradable polyesters, fabrics with UV-protection, or apparel made from plants-based materials instead of leather. It could also be used to protect manufacturing processes such as novel weaving or knitting techniques, waterless dyeing processes, or innovative improvements in fashion design machinery.

Under the Patents and Designs Act (the “PDA”), the conditions required for registering a patent are that it must be new and not known anywhere in the world; result from an inventive step that would not be obvious to someone in that field; and be capable of industrial application.9 However, the PDA provides a limited six-month grace period for disclosures made at official or officially recognised international exhibitions, such that said disclosures will not be deemed to make the invention available to the public and the invention will still be considered ‘new’.10

Industrial Design Registration

In Nigeria, the Patents and Designs Act (“PDA”) governs the registration and protection of industrial designs. For Fashion designs, this is often the most relevant Intellectual Property Right (IPR) framework, as it protects the visual or aesthetic appearances of designs. Section 12 of the PDA defines an industrial design as: ‘Any combination of lines or colours or both, and any three-dimensional form, whether or not associated with colours, …, if it is intended by the creator to be used as a model or pattern to be multiplied by industrial process and is not intended solely to obtain a technical result.’ Three-dimensional features here include shapes and configurations. From this, it is clear that the shape, configuration, pattern, and ornamentation of fashion items fall within what is protectable.

Although the PDA does not provide for two-dimensional features and textile designs, the Registrar of the Patents and Designs Registry in practice registers two-dimensional objects and textile designs and the courts have also clarified this position. See AjibowoI,WesternTextilesMills(1976) where the supreme court held that “a design for a pattern may consist of a mere arrangement of straight lines or stripes” thereby confirming that textile designs are registrable.11

It is important to note that purely functional designs are excluded, this is because industrial design rights protect the visual or aesthetic appearances (how it looks to the eye) and not the technical or functional aspects of a product (how it works). This distinction is important in fashion, where aesthetics appeal is central focus, and certain apparel such as a technical or performance outfit may blur the lines between aesthetic appearance and function.

For a design to be registered, it must be new and not contrary to public order and morality (s. 13, PDA). New connotes that it has not been revealed to the public by description, use or whatever means prior to registration. In practice, this requirement poses a challenge in the fashion industry, where designs are often unveiled before formal registration is secured. Once a design has been disclosed, it cannot be registered. Hence, making registration impossible in some cases because you are effectively asking designers to take the risk of not testing the market’s interest in a design before seeking design protection.

Although, the PDA provides a limited six-month grace period for disclosures at an official or officially recognised international exhibition, this does not reflect how fashion designers typically test the market; as in practice, designers gauge the market’s interest via previews on runway shows or social media.12 Also, a design is not new if it differs only in minor or inessential ways from an existing design, (s. 13(5), PDA). This might set a high threshold for fashion designs, as many designs are copies of a prior design and will help prevent grant of exclusive rights over trivial design variations.

Nigeria does not recognize unregistered design rights; protection is only available upon protection. Once registered, an industrial design is protected for an initial period of five years and can upon application subsequently be renewed twice for additional five-year periods.13 This grant fashion designers a window period of exclusivity within which they can establish their brands and commercially exploit the registered design in the market.

Registration of a design grants the right holder the exclusive rights to use, reproduce the protected design, and commercially exploit the design or product reproducing the design, as well as preventing the unauthorized commercial exploitation of the designs or products that embody the design.14 These rights allow fashion designers to fully benefit from the economic and monetary value of their designs and to take actionable steps against infringement of the design.15

Substantial similarity and not just identical reproduction is the standard for determining design infringement, as one can copy the concept and feel of a design without creating an exact copy. For there to be infringement of a registered design, the infringing design must have replicated essential design features of the registered design. The court would typically look at the entire design as a whole and not individual elements as it is the entire design that is protected. This approach is illustrated in the ChristianLouboutinv.YvesSaintLaurent case where Christian Louboutin famously known for having heels with red soles, sued YSL over YSL monochrome red shoes claiming it infringed on their red sole shoes and the United States Cout of Appeals ruled Louboutin had exclusive rights to red soles on high heels, except when the entire shoe is red. The court emphasised the relevance of the overall appearance, the contrast between the red sole and the rest of the shoe, rather than an individual element - the mere use of the color red on the sole. While that case arose in trademark law, it is still useful in illustrating how the courts typically approach infringement.

With respect to design ownership, the right to registration is vested in the statutory creator, and operates on a first to file basis whether or not the true creator, hence designers are urged to register their designs early (though the true creator must still be named).16 With works created in the course of employment and commissioned designs, rights typically vest in the employer or the commissioning party, unless otherwise agreed, with provisions for fair renumeration where applicable.17

While industrial designs remain the most directly relevant IPR framework for protecting fashion designs in Nigeria, it may not always be a perfect fit for the realities of the industry in Nigeria.

Practical Safeguards for Fashion Designers

Fashion designers ought to take proactive measures to safeguard their designs from the onset. These includes early design registration to secure legal protection of their designs and brands. Proper documentation of the creative process (sketches, prototypes, patterns and prints) both offline and online is necessary as it helps establish ownership if disputes arise. Fashion designers should also ensure that content shared online are watermarked to deter and detect unauthorised use and actively monitor online platforms and marketplaces to help spot knockoffs and counterfeits early.

Contractual protections such as non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and licensing agreements, play a major role in preventing design theft, especially when working with collaborators. More importantly, designers should educate their team and collaborators to avoid unintentional infringement of others’ design during the creative process.

Enforcement Mechanisms and Remedies: What Designers Can Do When Copied

Where a designer’s registered design has been infringed upon, that is, reproduced or otherwise commercially exploited, the law provides a range of civil remedies. Such designer can seek injunctions to stop further infringement of the registered design, claim damages for losses suffered and request for an account of profits to recover earnings made by the infringer from unauthorised exploitation. The court may also order delivery up and/or destruction of infringing products, and in cases of gross violation, award special damages.18

Beyond civil action, there may be criminal sanctions under counterfeiting laws, as well as customs and border enforcement to curb the importation of infringing products. Also, dispute resolution mechanisms such as negotiation and mediation may be effective and could lead to licensing arrangements where the infringer compensates for the past infringement and agrees to license the use of the design.

Challenges Affecting the Effectiveness of Legal Protection

Despite the existence of intellectual property protections under Nigerian law, their effectiveness within the fashion industry is still being undermined by several limitations. For one, the informal nature of the industry, in which many designers operate without formal contracts, licensing arrangements, or NDAs, is a primary challenge and makes it difficult for designers to assert ownership and enforce proprietary rights when disputes arise.19

Enforcement of intellectual property rights are further complicated by the rapid-paced nature of the fashion industry, particularly the rise of fast fashion. Given that the law is primarily reactive in nature, it is difficult to accommodate such rapid production cycles. On top of that, there is a noticeable awareness gap among Nigerian designers. Many do not know that replicating and branding someone’s design as their original work is piracy, or that they can register their designs to secure exclusive rights over them and prevent unauthorised exploitation.

Another challenge is the limited judicial expertise and the weak litigation culture of Nigeria. A number of the judges that adjudicate Intellectual property disputes at the federal high court may not be familiar with the technical nuances that arise in the protection of IPRS, and lack the practical experience required to tackle those technicalities. To make matters worse, many disputes never even make it to court, they play out before the court of social media and end there.20 As a result, there is a lack of strong, precedent-setting Intellectual property decisions that could help strengthen Nigeria’s IP framework.

Conclusion: The Way Forward

Now, we do not deny that design piracy may have a few benefits. It can bring exposure to the brand, indirectly promote the original design, and even give the designers a chance to observe the market, how the pirated versions perform and analyse consumers preferences. But in reality, those benefits are outweighed by the negative impact of design piracy on the designers, their brands, and the fashion industry as a whole.

Which is why there is a real need to raise awareness about intellectual property rights in fashion, and to push for ethical inspiration among fashion designers. Protecting fashion designs can no longer be an after-thought, it must be approached proactively. Being proactive would include calling for a holistic reform of the present IPR laws to build stronger and comprehensive legal frameworks that would reflect the current realities of today’s fashion industry.

With global demand for African designers, particularly Nigerian designers, on the rise, we cannot but capitalize this moment and to fully do so, fashion design piracy needs to be addressed and effectively tackled.

Footnotes

1 Kacee Ross, Wi-Suk Kwon, Hongjoo Woo, “The Effects of Design Piracy on Consumer Perception: When Large Fashion Corporates Pirate Small Independent Fashion Designer’, 2018, International Textile and Apparel Association, Inc. ITAA Proceedings, #75 (https://dr.lib.iastate.edu/server/api/core/bitstreams/9a1e8ae9-c811-43d1-8a56-e2570ce7b42a/content) accessed May 10, 2026.

2 Shayalanand, ‘Confessions of the Fashion Industry: The Piracy Paradox’ (2024) 11 International Journal of Research and Analytical reviews (IJAAR) (2024) issue 2 https://www.ijrar.org/papers/IJRARTH00216.pdf accessed 15 March 2026.

3 Copyright Act 2022 (Act No. 8 of 2022).

4 Oluwatosin Jinadu, From Muse to Misuse: Legal Perspective on Imitation and Inspiration in Nigerian Ready to Wear Fashion Market (August 27, 2025). [(From Muse to Misuse: Legal Perspective on Imitation and Inspiration in Nigerian Ready to Wear Fashion Market by Oluwatosin Jinadu :: SSRN) accessed April 1, 2026.

5 Bernice O. Asein, ‘Gaps in the Copyright and Design Rights for Nigeria’s Fashion Industry’ (October 8, 2025) (https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=5541998) accessed May 13, 2026.

6 Cap T13, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

7 Section 5, 6 of the Trademarks Act

8 Section 23 Ibid

9 Section 1(1) Patents and Designs Act LFN 2004

10 Section 1(3) Patents and Designs Act LFN 2004

11 Folarin Shyllon, ‘Intellectual property Law in Nigeria’ in IIC Studies, Vol 21 Max Planck Institute for Intellectual Property, Competition and Tax law 2003) p.173.

12 Section 13(4), Patents and Designs Act LFN 2004

13 Section 20 of the Patent and Designs Act LFN 2004

14 Section 19 of the Patent and designs Act LFN 2004

15 Margaret Ogbonnah, ‘Protection and Enforcement of Industrial Designs in Nigeria’ (2023) https://www.bimakassociates.com/protection-and-enforcement-of-industrial-designs-in-nigeria/ accessed 17 March 2026

16 Section 14 Patents and Designs Act

17 Ibid.

18 See pharmaceutical services v Monaplex industries FHC/L/10/89 (Unreported)

19 SHQ Legal, ‘Fashion Law in Nigeria: What Fashion Businesses Need to Know About its Evolution, Challenges and Future Growth’ (23 June 2025) (https://www.shqlegal.com/publications/fashion-law-in-nigeria-what-fashion-businesses-need-to-know-about-its-evolution-challenges-and-future-growth) accessed 17 May 2026.

20 A classic example of this, is when prominent Nigerian fashion designer, Vekee James accused Senegalese designer, King Corset of replicating her designs online, but no legal action followed to protect her intellectual property right.

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