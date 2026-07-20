FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Legal Risks Of Ambush Marketing, Unlicensed Viewing Events And Counterfeit Merchandise

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is approaching its final stages. Businesses are competing for the attention of the football fans. Restaurants are promoting viewing events for the tournament. Retailers are selling FIFA World Cup jerseys and other souvenirs. Content creators are posting material related to the matches. Businesses are launching competitions, discounts and campaigns related to the World Cup.

These activities can create sales and visibility for the businesses involved. However, they can also create legal risks for those same businesses. The use of tournament materials, trademarks and copyrights without permission, as well as creating the impression that FIFA has approved those campaigns, can lead to legal trouble.

It is not necessary to avoid football-related marketing for your business. However, you should be aware of the legal implications of associating your business with the FIFA World Cup without FIFA’s authorisation.

Background: The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

The FIFA World Cup 2026 started on June 11, 2026, and the competition will conclude at New York New Jersey Stadium in the final match on July 19, 2026.

The final stages of the tournament have triggered rising commercial activities, which include viewing events and merchandise sales, advertising and promotional giveaways and social media marketing efforts.

FIFA protects its tournaments through trademarks, copyright, sponsorship agreements, licensing arrangements and venue-branding rules. The study shows that official sponsors experience declining value from their sponsorship activities because of ambush marketing activities which target their sponsorship agreements.

Organisations which plan to execute their final marketing campaigns need to check their branding strategies and content development, merchandise production and broadcasting plans before starting their campaigns.

1. Using FIFA and World Cup Trademarks

FIFA owns trademarks for the World Cup and its associated elements.

Using these trademarks without permission can expose a business to claims of trademark infringement or passing off. These claims are more likely to succeed if the business uses the trademarks in a way that suggests they are official sponsors or partners of the World Cup.

A business should consider the following questions:

Does the business use official World Cup names, logos, or emblems?

Does the advertisement suggest that FIFA endorses the promotion of the business?

Has the business gained permission or a licence to use the trademarks?

Could a customer mistake the business for an official World Cup partner?

Adding a business name to a World Cup trademark does not remove the risk of legal claims.

For example, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court ordered the cancellation of the trademarks “PUMA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022” and “PUMA WORLD CUP 2022” because Puma was not an official World Cup sponsor.

This case demonstrates that adding a business name to World Cup trademarks cannot prevent the branding from suggesting an unauthorised commercial association with the tournament.

2. Ambush Marketing During the World Cup

Ambush marketing occurs when a business attempts to associate itself with an event without acquiring official sponsorship rights.

The business may avoid directly claiming to be a sponsor but design its advertising, timing, colours, imagery or promotions to benefit from the tournament’s reputation.

One well-known example occurred during the 2010 World Cup when 36 women wearing matching orange dresses attended a Netherlands match. The dresses were associated with Bavaria, a beer company that was not an official sponsor. The spectators were removed, and two alleged organisers were arrested before the matter was resolved.

The incident shows that ambush-marketing concerns can extend beyond advertisements to coordinated activities inside tournament venues.

The 2026 tournament has also demonstrated the commercial importance of FIFA’s clean-stadium policies. Branding belonging to companies that were not official sponsors, including Levi’s and Heinz, was covered at certain venues.

Both brands responded creatively by drawing attention to the covered branding and using their own recognisable brand identities. Their responses illustrate an important distinction: businesses may comment creatively on events, but they should avoid copying FIFA’s intellectual property or falsely claiming an official relationship.

3. Hosting World Cup Viewing Events

Hotels, bars, restaurants, churches, event centres and other organisations may host viewing events for the World Cup final.

However, a private television or streaming subscription may not automatically permit commercial exhibition to a large audience.

The applicable requirements may depend on:

The number of people attending.

Whether the organiser charges an entrance fee.

Whether sponsors support the event.

Whether the event generates another commercial benefit.

The broadcaster’s subscription and exhibition terms.

FIFA’s applicable public-viewing requirements.

The laws of the country where the event takes place.

Organisers should also avoid using FIFA’s branding to advertise the event unless they have permission.

An unauthorised stream creates additional copyright and contractual risks. Event organisers should therefore confirm that they are using a legitimate broadcast source and that the proposed exhibition falls within the relevant licence.

4. Selling Counterfeit Jerseys and Merchandise

Demand for jerseys, caps, flags and souvenirs increases during major football tournaments. This creates opportunities for retailers, but it also increases the circulation of counterfeit goods.

A counterfeit product may reproduce a team badge, manufacturer’s trademark, FIFA emblem or official design without authorisation.

On July 16, 2026, US Customs and Border Protection announced that officers at the Rochester Port of Entry had seized 80 counterfeit soccer jerseys, including 40 FIFA jerseys. The incident shows that enforcement authorities actively inspect tournament-related merchandise.

Retailers should not assume that a supplier is legitimate simply because the products appear professional or are offered at attractive wholesale prices.

Before purchasing branded merchandise, businesses should:

Verify the supplier’s identity and trading history.

Request evidence of authenticity or authorised distribution.

Inspect invoices, labels, packaging and product codes.

Avoid prices that are commercially unrealistic.

Include warranties and indemnities in supply agreements.

Keep records showing how the products were sourced.

Selling counterfeit goods can lead to seizure of stock, loss of capital, civil claims, regulatory action and reputational damage.

5. Using Match Footage, Photographs and Player Images

A match clip, photograph or player image does not become free for commercial use merely because it appears online.

Broadcast footage is generally protected by copyright and related rights. Photographs may belong to photographers, media organisations or image-licensing companies.

A business that downloads a goal clip and uses it to promote a product, service or viewing event may therefore infringe the rights of the broadcaster or content owner.

Using a player’s name, image, voice or likeness may also create personality-rights, passing-off, privacy or false-endorsement concerns, depending on the applicable jurisdiction.

Businesses should be particularly careful where an advertisement makes it appear that a player supports or endorses a product.

Original football-themed graphics are generally safer than copied match footage or celebrity images. However, even original illustrations should not reproduce protected logos or falsely suggest an endorsement.

6. Running Giveaways and Promotions

Businesses may organise predictions, discounts, competitions and giveaways around the final.

Every promotion should clearly state:

Who may enter.

The opening and closing dates.

How the winner will be selected.

What the winner will receive.

How and when the prize may be claimed.

Any geographical or age restrictions.

How participants’ personal information will be used.

Businesses should also check whether gaming, lottery, consumer-protection or data-protection laws apply.

Using World Cup tickets as prizes may create additional problems because ticket terms may restrict resale, transfer or use in commercial promotions.

How Businesses Can Market Safely

Businesses can reduce their legal exposure by using original football-themed content, avoiding false sponsorship claims and verifying all merchandise suppliers.

They should also obtain licences before using match footage, professional photographs, music or player images commercially. Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) provides comprehensive intellectual property services including licensing advisory, copyright compliance and trademark protection.

Most importantly, businesses should review campaigns before publication. It is usually easier and less expensive to correct a proposed campaign than to withdraw it after receiving a complaint, takedown request or legal demand.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can My Business Use “World Cup” in an Advertisement?

The answer depends on the context. A purely descriptive reference may carry less risk than prominent commercial branding that suggests sponsorship or approval. The overall impression created by the advertisement matters.

2.Can I Host a World Cup Final Viewing Party?

Yes, but you should review the broadcaster’s terms, FIFA’s public-viewing framework and applicable local requirements before hosting a commercial or large-scale event.

3. Can I Sell World Cup Jerseys?

You may sell authentic or properly licensed merchandise. You should verify your supplier and avoid products bearing unauthorised trademarks or designs.

4. Can I Post Match Clips on My Business Page?

Posting copyrighted match footage for commercial promotion may require permission. The fact that another account uploaded the footage does not give your business the right to reuse it.

Conclusion

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final creates opportunities for retailers, hospitality businesses, event organisers, advertisers and content creators.

However, businesses must avoid unauthorised tournament branding, misleading sponsorship claims, unlawful broadcasts, counterfeit merchandise and unlicensed content.

Before launching a World Cup campaign, review your branding, content, merchandise sources, competition rules and viewing arrangements carefully.