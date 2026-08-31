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Updates On Nigerian Copyright Commission's (Ncc) Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Copyright Industry

SA S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. More Contributor S. P. A. Ajibade & Co. is a leading corporate and commercial law firm established in 1967. The firm provides cutting-edge services to both its local and multinational clients in the areas of Dispute Resolution, Corporate Finance & Capital Markets, Real Estate & Succession, Energy & Natural Resources, Intellectual Property, and Telecommunications.

The House of Representatives has launched an official investigation into alleged irregularities in the administration of copyright matters in Nigeria. The motion, sponsored by Hon. Nkemkanma Kama, representing Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, followed sustained protests by the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) and a broad coalition of musicians, authors, composers, and other copyright owners, alleging that a scheme had been used to divert funds away from rightful copyright owners.