- in Nigeria
- within Intellectual Property, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Law Department Performance topic(s)
UPDATES ON NIGERIAN COPYRIGHT COMMISSION'S (NCC) RECENT ACTIVITIES AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COPYRIGHT INDUSTRY
- The House of Representatives has launched an official investigation into alleged irregularities in the administration of copyright matters in Nigeria. The motion, sponsored by Hon. Nkemkanma Kama, representing Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, followed sustained protests by the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) and a broad coalition of musicians, authors, composers, and other copyright owners, alleging that a scheme had been used to divert funds away from rightful copyright owners. The House directed its Committee on Justice to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities and submit its findings and recommendations within four weeks for further legislative See the link to the update:
(https://leadership.ng/reps-launch-probe-into-alleged-irregularities-in-nigerias-copyright-administration/)
- The Court of Appeal in Lagos has dismissed an appeal filed by the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) challenging the refusal of the Federal High Court to grant an interlocutory injunction restraining the NCC from interfering with its The Court affirmed the Federal High Court’s earlier ruling and held that the lower court was right to decline the injunction because the act sought to be restrained had already been completed. The dispute arose from COSON’s application seeking to restrain the NCC from revoking its operating licence or interfering with its management, finances, bank accounts, operations, and enforcement of members’ rights, pending the determination of its substantive suit. See the link to the update:
(https://saharareporters.com/2026/08/01/court-appeal-upholds-nigerian-copyright-commissions-position-coson-licence-dispute)
- The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos hosted a three-day workshop, “IP for Growth in Africa: Lagos Music Industry Workshop", from 12 to 15 August 2026. The workshop covered key areas, including copyright ownership, royalty systems, IP enforcement, licensing, contracts, music monetisation, streaming, publishing, and international market access. The Director General of the Nigeria Copyright Commission, Dr. John Asein, participated as a speaker at the programme. The workshop formed part of the U.S. Mission’s celebration of 250 years of independence and provided an opportunity to highlight the S. experience in the creative sector while learning from the talent and innovation coming out of Nigeria. See the link to the update:
(https://ng.usembassy.gov/intellectual-property-workshop-strengthens-u-s-nigeria-commercial-ties-in-music-industry/)
- The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) officially commissioned its Nigeria Office in Abuja on 1 June 2026 during a special ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by WIPO Director-General, Daren Tang, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and members of Nigeria’s intellectual property community. The event was also attended by the heads of Nigeria’s intellectual property offices, including the Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr. John Asein, various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and representatives of the Trade Marks, Patents and Designs Registries. The office is WIPO's first external office in sub-Saharan Africa and is intended to support Nigeria's innovation and creative See the link to the update: (https://www.linkedin.com/posts/wipo-nigeria_wipo-nigeria-innovation-activity)
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) participated in a policy engagement on Audiovisual Performers' Rights and Welfare in Nigeria and under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The engagement examined the protection and welfare of performers, particularly in light of the increasing digital exploitation and commercialisation of audiovisual works. The Director General of the NCC, Dr. John Asein, noted that an integrated African market would provide enormous opportunities for performers, creators and rights holders but would also require stronger frameworks for rights protection, fair remuneration and welfare He urged stakeholders to use the platform to exchange ideas and contribute meaningfully to policies that would strengthen the creative ecosystem in Nigeria and across Africa. The event was organised by My Intellectual Property Law Guide (MiPLG) in partnership with the NCC. See the link to the update:
(https://von.gov.ng/stakeholders-seek-more-protection-better-welfare-for-audiovisual-performers)
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in the fight against copyright piracy, drug trafficking and related organised At the signing ceremony, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd.), noted that criminal networks involved in one form of illicit activity may also participate in other economic crimes, including intellectual-property piracy. The agreement provides for greater collaboration and intelligence sharing between the agencies. See the link to the update: (https://businessday.ng/news/article/ndlea-ncc-sign-mou-in-alliance-against-drug-trafficking-piracy/)
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) held a high-level stakeholders' engagement in Ibadan on 16 July 2026 to strengthen anti-piracy efforts within Nigeria's publishing sector. Discussions at the engagement focused on emerging challenges affecting anti-piracy enforcement, including intelligence gathering, logistics, digital piracy and prosecution of offenders, as well as opportunities for stronger collaboration between publishers and the Commission. Both organisations expressed their commitment to strengthening communication, intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement efforts to protect authors, publishers and Nigeria’s creative See the link to the update:
(https://www.linkedin.com/posts/nigerianpublishersassociation_leadership-publishing-copyright-activity)
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