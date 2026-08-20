Nigeria Strengthens Enforcement Through Anti-piracy Partnership

Nigeria's National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Nigerian Copyright Commission have formed a strategic partnership to tackle the growing intersection between organised crime, drug trafficking, and intellectual property violations. This collaboration marks a significant shift in recognising copyright piracy as part of broader criminal networks threatening Nigeria's creative economy.

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Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at combating drug trafficking and copyright piracy through enhanced inter-agency cooperation.

The partnership recognises the increasing link between organised criminal networks and IP offences, with both agencies committing to intelligence sharing, joint operations, capacity building, and technical collaboration. The initiative underscores a growing focus on addressing IP crimes as part of broader efforts to combat organised crime and safeguard Nigeria’s creative economy.

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