ARTICLE
20 September 2026

Nigeria Clarifies Copyright Ownership Of Musical Works

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
A Nigerian Federal High Court has ruled on a high-stakes copyright dispute over the globally acclaimed gospel song "Way Maker," examining whether a music producer's technical contributions to a recording constitute co-authorship. The judgment clarifies the critical distinction between creative authorship and production services in determining copyright ownership. This decision carries significant implications for how the music industry documents and allocates rights between artists and technical contributor
Nigeria Intellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed a ₦5 billion copyright claim brought by music producer Michael Oluwole against Nigerian gospel artiste Sinach in relation to her internationally successful song “Way Maker”. In a judgment delivered on 24 July 2026, the Court found that Oluwole had failed to establish that he was a co-author or co-owner of the musical work.

The dispute centred on the distinction between creative authorship and technical production services. The Court found that “Way Maker” had already been written and performed by Sinach before Oluwole was engaged to work on the recording, and held that providing production, mixing or mastering services does not, without evidence of original creative expression, confer authorship or ownership in the underlying musical work.

The decision provides useful guidance for the music and creative industries on the circumstances in which contributors to a recording may acquire copyright interests, particularly where the parties’ respective creative and technical contributions are not clearly documented.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Adams & Adams
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More