Updates On Standard Organisation Of Nigeria’s (Son) Recent Activities And Other Developments

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- The SON has announced the voluntary withdrawal of Bureau Veritas services from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) Scheme as an Independent Accredited Firm. The SON has advised all stakeholders and importers that all product certificate issued by the Bureau Veritas prior to its withdrawal of services shall remain valid until its expiry date. The Son emphasized that to ensure uninterrupted service, holders of valid product certificate issued by the Bureau Veritas shall have the certificates cross utilized to process shipment certificate at the prevailing rate through the appointed Independent Accredited Firms. See the link to the update: https://son.gov.ng/2026/08/05/bureau-veritas-vuluntary-withdrawal-from-soncap-scheme/
- Authorities and stakeholders have intensified efforts to combat the distribution of counterfeit scientific calculators following the seizure of approximately 14,000 boxes of fake devices during a coordinated enforcement operation at Dosunmu Market in Lagos. The operation, conducted by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the Lagos State Taskforce, resulted in the discovery of a concealed warehouse used to distribute counterfeit scientific calculators across the country. Education experts warned that counterfeit scientific calculators pose significant academic risks because they may produce inaccurate calculations, or fail completely during critical examinations. Authorities stated that the latest enforcement action sends a strong signal to individuals involved in the manufacture, importation and distribution of counterfeit educational products. Consumers are encouraged to verify the authenticity of scientific calculators before making any purchase to avoid buying counterfeit products. See the link to the update: https://guardian.ng/news/police-son-clamp-down-on-fake-calculators seize-14000-in-lagos-raid/
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