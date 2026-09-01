ARTICLE

Updates On Standard Organisation Of Nigeria’s (Son) Recent Activities And Other Developments

SA S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. More Contributor S. P. A. Ajibade & Co. is a leading corporate and commercial law firm established in 1967. The firm provides cutting-edge services to both its local and multinational clients in the areas of Dispute Resolution, Corporate Finance & Capital Markets, Real Estate & Succession, Energy & Natural Resources, Intellectual Property, and Telecommunications.

The SON has announced the voluntary withdrawal of Bureau Veritas services from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) Scheme as an Independent Accredited Firm. The SON has advised all stakeholders and importers that all product certificate issued by the Bureau Veritas prior to its withdrawal of services shall remain valid until its expiry date.