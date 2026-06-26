Exporting Talent, Importing Value: Monetising Sports IP In Africa, The Role Of Law In Unlocking Africa’s Sports Economy

INTRODUCTION

In the global sports industry, talent creates value, but institutional structure determines wealth retention. Despite Africa producing top-tier athletic talents, a significant gap persists regarding who owns and controls the off-field commercial rights.

Revenue from broadcasting, corporate sponsorships, and digital media rights generates billions globally each year through structured intellectual property (IP). For the African sports ecosystem, the challenge is that this value is frequently under-protected and exported. To bridge the gap between value creation and value capture, African athletes require robust legal frameworks and commercial management to secure their rightful share of the global sports economy.

The article that follows will dissect these very dynamics, exploring the specific legal, structural, and commercial frameworks necessary to protect African sports IP. By examining global best practices and local realities, we will outline actionable strategies to ensure that the wealth generated by African talent is structured properly, protected aggressively, and retained sustainably.

PART 1: AFRICA HAS ALWAYS PRODUCED WORLD-CLASS ATHLETES

For decades, Africa has been one of the world’s most prolific producers of elite athletic talent. Yet the continent’s share of the financial value generated from that talent remains disproportionately small. Understanding how we arrived here is the first step toward changing it.

Track & Field – Nigeria’s contribution to global athletics is well documented. Chioma Ajunwa made history at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, winning Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medal in the long jump.1 A generation later, 2Blessing Okagbare and 3Tobi Amusan continued that legacy by setting world records in the 100-metre hurdles, announcing African women’s sprinting as a dominant global force.

Football – Nigeria’s Super Eagles have produced some of the most celebrated footballers of their era. 4Nwankwo Kanu lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy, while Jay5-Jay Okocha earned a reputation as one of the most gifted players of his generation. 6Their 1996 Olympic football triumph, defeating Argentina and Brazil en route to gold, remains one of the most surprising and celebrated results in the tournament’s history. Across the continent, the names are equally impressive: 7George Weah became the only African to win the Ballon d’Or; Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o dominated European club football for over a decade, inspiring an entire generation of players.

Combat Sports & Basketball – Anthony Joshua and 8Israel Adesanya, who became UFC Middleweight Champion, brought African heritage to the pinnacle of combat sports. 9Kamaru Usman, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare,’ who defended the UFC Welterweight title five times and achieved a record-breaking 15-fight winning streak. In basketball, 10Hakeem Olajuwon remains the benchmark: a two-time NBA Champion and league MVP whose influence on the game is still felt today.

PART 2: HOW GLOBAL BRANDS HAVE MONETISED AFRICAN TALENT

International corporations have long recognised the commercial value of African athletes, often more effectively than the athletes or their agents and advisers. The following examples illustrate just how significant that value is.

Didier Drogba (Pepsi)

11 Drogba appeared in Pepsi’s global football campaigns alongside stars of the calibre of Lionel Messi. His inclusion served a dual commercial purpose: it strengthened Pepsi’s credibility with global football audiences while specifically deepening the brand’s reach across African markets.





Drogba appeared in Pepsi’s global football campaigns alongside stars of the calibre of Lionel Messi. His inclusion served a dual commercial purpose: it strengthened Pepsi’s credibility with global football audiences while specifically deepening the brand’s reach across African markets. Samuel Eto’o (Ford Motor Company)

12 Eto’o’s partnerships with Ford and other global sponsors demonstrated that African athletes could front mainstream international advertising campaigns, not simply regional ones. His presence enhanced brand trust in African markets while building a profile across Europe.





Eto’o’s partnerships with Ford and other global sponsors demonstrated that African athletes could front mainstream international advertising campaigns, not simply regional ones. His presence enhanced brand trust in African markets while building a profile across Europe. Mohamed Salah (Adidas)

13Salah is among the most commercially powerful athletes in the world today. His Adidas campaigns generated significant engagement across the Middle East and Africa, and he has been widely credited with improving brand perception in Muslim-majority markets (a demographic worth billions to global advertisers).

Eliud Kipchoge and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Nike)

14Nike’s backing of Kipchoge’s sub-two-hour marathon project, “the Breaking2 initiative,” was as much a marketing event as it was a sporting one. Kipchoge’s achievement elevated Nike’s positioning as the leader in performance running, generating global media coverage worth a multiple of its investment. Giannis’ signature shoe line has become one of Nike’s most commercially successful basketball launches in recent years. His African heritage and compelling personal story made him one of the most marketable athletes in the sport, with an appeal that extends well beyond the United States.

In each of these cases, the athlete provided the cultural capital. The brand captured the financial return. That imbalance is precisely what better legal structures are designed to correct.

PART 3: THE PROBLEM – WHERE AFRICAN ATHLETES ARE LOSING COMMERCIAL VALUE

The problem is not a lack of talent or global appeal. The problem is structural. Three critical weaknesses recur across the careers of African athletes who fail to maximise their commercial potential.

a). Underdeveloped Image Rights Structures



Elite athletes in Europe and North America typically operate through image rights companies, which are separate legal entities that hold and license their name, likeness, and personal brand independently from their employment income. This structure allows for tax efficiency, long-term licensing arrangements, and meaningful control over how an athlete’s identity is used commercially.



Many African athletes, by contrast, sign endorsement agreements as individuals, without any underlying IP structure. The result is short-term cash in exchange for broad, often unlimited usage rights, with absolutely no royalty upside, no reversion clauses, and no long-term equity. Without specialist legal advisory teams, these deals are difficult to negotiate effectively.

b).Structural Exclusion from Governing Body Revenues

FIFA, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and major professional leagues, control some of the most lucrative rights in sport: broadcasting, merchandising, and content distribution. Athletes, particularly those from Africa, rarely share meaningfully in these revenues. Olympic athletes, for instance, are prohibited from freely monetising their performances during the Games under existing sponsorship regulations. These restrictions disproportionately affect athletes who may have only one or two competitive cycles to generate commercial value at the highest level.

c). No Ownership of Content or Storytelling Rights

Consider the contrast with the current state of the African music industry. Afrobeats artists now routinely own their masters, license their catalogues globally, and earn ongoing revenue from streaming platforms for years, even decades, after a song’s release. The legal frameworks that enable this were not accidental; they were built deliberately by lawyers, managers, and advisers who understood the value of IP ownership.

African athletes, in most cases, do not own match footage, documentary rights, or the rights to their most commercially valuable moments. Most official recordings of an athlete’s greatest moments, from viral goals to championship wins, are owned by broadcasters and investors, not the athletes who made them possible. And unlike a music catalogue, an athlete’s competitive career typically spans only ten to fifteen years. Therefore, without IP structures that extend value beyond retirement, many athletes face a steep and sudden drop in income once they stop competing.

PART 4: HOW THE WORLD’S BEST ATHLETES HAVE PROTECTED THEIR IP

The athletes below have not simply been lucky. They and their legal teams made deliberate decisions to structure, protect, and actively monetise their intellectual property. We have provided a breakdown of these athlete-ownership models, highlighting the deliberate structural and legal decisions that separated them from traditional “work-for-hire” athletes. These are the models African athletes and their advisers should be studying.

Athlete Core Legal & Commercial Strategy Key Structural Result David Beckham Established specialized image rights companies (Footwork Productions, DB Ventures) to manage likeness separate from playing income.15 Transformed from a footballer into a permanent global brand with lifetime royalties (e.g., Adidas). Serena Williams Focuses on Equity Stakes in endorsed companies rather than one-off appearance fees. 16Built a commercial footprint in Venture Capital and Fashion while maintaining strict contractual control over her image. Cristiano Ronaldo Routes all image rights through corporate entities to build the 17CR7 portfolio; direct-to-consumer social media control. Bypasses intermediaries to earn more from off-pitch IP and endorsements than from playing salary. Lionel Messi Successfully 18fought legal battles to trademark his name in the EU; structured sponsorships with tight usage and revenue-sharing. Established equity-style partnerships that protect the long-term value and integrity of his personal brand. LeBron James Co-founded 19SpringHill Company; negotiated full ownership over his own story and media content. Shifted the narrative from being “featured” in media to owning the media company that produces the content. Michael Jordan Pioneered the Revenue-Sharing Model with Nike rather than a standard endorsement fee.20 Earns ongoing royalties from every sale, with post-retirement earnings consistently outpacing active superstars. Floyd Mayweather Jr. 21Founded Mayweather Promotions to capture 100% of his broadcast and promotional rights. Cut out the “middleman” promoter to capture hundreds of millions directly from pay-per-view sales.

PART 5: WHAT NEEDS TO CHANGE – A LEGAL ACTION PLAN

The gap between where African athletes are and where they could be is not primarily a talent gap, a visibility gap, or a market gap. It is a legal and structural gap. Below is a practical framework for closing it.

A. Establish IP Structures Early in an Athlete’s Career– The most effective protection happens before an athlete becomes famous, not after. Legal advisers should:

Incorporate image rights companies to hold and license the athlete’s name, likeness, and personal brand.

Register trademarks in relevant jurisdictions, covering the athlete’s name, any recognisable signature, and distinctive celebrations or identifiers.

Clearly separate employment income (salary, match fees) from IP income (endorsements, licensing), both for commercial and tax planning purposes.

B. Standardise Image Rights and Endorsement Contracts– The current norm of one-off endorsement deals with broad, vague, and often irrevocable usage rights is commercially damaging to athletes. Model agreements should include:

Tiered pricing structures that distinguish between regional, national, and global usage rights.

Time-bound usage clauses that require renegotiation or removal of the athlete’s image after a defined period.

Royalty or revenue-sharing provisions that give the athlete an ongoing financial interest in the commercial value they help create.

The governing principle should be licensing, not selling. An athlete’s identity is not a commodity to be disposed of in a single transaction, it is an asset to be managed over time.

C. Negotiate Content and Storytelling Rights – Match footage may belong to governing bodies and broadcasters, but storytelling is a different matter. Lawyers should be actively negotiating:

Secondary content rights, including behind-the-scenes access, documentary rights, and training footage.

Personal media channel rights, enabling athletes to publish their own content without restriction.

Arrangements that allow athletes to monetise highlights, personal narratives, and documentary projects outside the scope of official competition footage.

The 22Michael Jackson estate provides a compelling analogy. Decades after his death, it continues to generate substantial revenue from a carefully managed catalogue of rights. The same principles apply to athlete storytelling, particularly for athletes whose careers and personal stories carry real cultural weight.

D. Pursue Collective IP Reform and Policy Change – Individual contract improvements are necessary but insufficient. Systemic change requires legal professionals to engage at a higher level:

Work with player unions, national sports federations, and government ministries to introduce formal image rights recognition in league regulations.

Advocate for reform of the sponsorship restrictions that currently prevent athletes from monetising their performances during major international competitions.

Push for revenue-sharing mechanisms that give athletes a proportionate interest in the broadcast and commercial value they generate.

Europe’s current athlete friendly IP environment did not emerge organically. It was the product of sustained advocacy by lawyers, agents, and unions who forced structural change over many years. Africa can learn from that process and accelerate it.

E. Build Licensing and Merchandising Infrastructure – There is significant unrealised revenue in athlete branded merchandise across African markets. The barrier is not demand; it is instead enforcement. Lawyers must:

Establish robust trademark registration and monitoring programmes to protect against counterfeiting.

Structure licensing agreements with African and international manufacturers that reflect the athlete’s market value.

Work with national IP offices and enforcement agencies to improve the legal environment for rights holders.



F. Treat Digital Presence as a Regulated Asset – An athlete with five million social media followers effectively operates a media company. That asset requires legal protection. Legal advisers should:

Draft platform agreements and brand partnership contracts that clearly specify who owns content once posted.

Ensure athletes retain rights to their posts, videos, and likeness in perpetuity, or with clearly defined reversion clauses.

Structure influencer and brand deals with licensing terms rather than simple flat-fee arrangements.

G. Invest in Athlete Education – Most commercial losses occur not because athletes are exploited in bad faith, but because they do not understand what they are agreeing to. A lawyer’s role is not only to negotiate, it is to advise. Practical steps include:

Running IP awareness workshops for young athletes, ideally in partnership with clubs, academies, and national associations.

Providing plain-language summaries of key contractual provisions so that athletes can make genuinely informed decisions.

Advocating for IP literacy to be incorporated into the professional education provided by sports governing bodies.

H. Develop Specialised Sports IP Practice in Africa – This is perhaps the most consequential recommendation. Sports IP law lies at the intersection of entertainment law, intellectual property, and commercial sports law, and remains a nascent practice area across most of the continent. There is a significant first-mover opportunity for law firms willing to build genuine expertise in this space. The athletes and the market exist.

CONCLUSION

The transformation of Afrobeats from a regional music genre into a global commercial phenomenon did not happen because African artists suddenly became more talented. It happened because the artists and the legal and business professionals around them built and advocated for better structures. They began to own their catalogues, control their licensing, and participate meaningfully in the value their creativity generated. African athletes are at a comparable inflection point. The talent has always been there. What has been missing is the legal architecture to protect it, structure it, and make it work over the long term. The professionals who will unlock the next chapter of Africa’s sports economy are not simply agents or brand managers. They are lawyers who understand intellectual property deeply and who are willing to apply it aggressively in the world of sport. The opportunity is significant, and the window to act is now.

Footnotes

1 sporting-heroes

2 Guardian.ng

3 worldathletics.org

4 transfermarkt.

5 footballbh

6 olympics

7 tntsports.co.uk

8 guardian.ng/

9 premiumtimesng

10 nba

11 soccerbible.com/

12 allafrica

13 thestable.

14 worldathletics

15 marieclaire

16 andsimple.co

17 portugalbusinessesnews

18 bbc.com/news/

19 bbc.com

20 forbes

21 europeanbusinessmagazine