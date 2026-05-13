Updates On Nigerian Copyright Commission's (NCCs) Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Copyright Industry

John C. Onyido’s articles from S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- within Intellectual Property topic(s)
- in Nigeria
S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- within Intellectual Property, Consumer Protection and Environment topic(s)
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has announced plans to strengthen enforcement against illegal streaming, cable piracy, and unauthorised public exhibitions using modern regulatory tools. The move forms part of Nigeria’s broader National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS) under the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at promoting innovation, creativity, and economic growth. The NCC also emphasised the importance of intellectual property protection in sectors such as sports and creative industries, noting that youth participation is key to achieving the policy’s goals of innovation and commercialisation of ideas. See the link to the update here: https://thenationonlineng.net/copyright-commission-steps-up-action-against-digital-piracy-illegal-streaming/
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has destroyed pirated books valued at ₦141.5 million seized during enforcement operations across Ogun and Oyo States over the past three years. The books were confiscated from bookshops and markets where some sellers could not prove legitimate sources of supply, with investigations revealing clear indicators of counterfeit copies. The NCC reiterated that the Nigerian Copyright Act empowers it to penalise offenders involved in intellectual property piracy through fines, forfeiture, and other sanctions. The Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) supported the action, noting that book piracy significantly harms authors, publishers, and government revenue, and reaffirmed its collaboration with the NCC to curb the problem. See the link to the update here: https://punchng.com/ncc-destroys-%e2%82%a6141-5m-worth-of-pirated-books-in-oyo/
- The Director-General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr. John Asein, has called for stronger collaboration with security agencies to intensify the fight against piracy, describing it as serious economic sabotage that undermines creators and the creative industry. He condemned a recent mob attack on NCC and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officials during an anti-piracy raid in Sagamu, Ogun State, and vowed that those responsible would be prosecuted. Dr. Asein reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to enforcing copyright laws both online and offline, stressing that piracy destroys jobs and weakens publishing and creative businesses. Security agencies and industry stakeholders, including the Nigeria Publishers Association, pledged continued cooperation with the NCC to curb copyright infringement, despite ongoing challenges from digital piracy and enforcement resistance. See the link to the update here: https://punchng.com/ncc-boss-demands-stronger-action-against-piracy/
- Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has urged hotels and hospitality businesses to obtain proper performance licences before publicly using music, films, or broadcasts, in line with the Copyright Act The Commission explained that subscription to cable or broadcast services does not automatically grant rights for public performance in commercial spaces, and that creators must be fairly compensated when their works are used to enhance business environments. To improve compliance and reduce disputes, the NCC introduced the Collective Management Regulations 2025, which promotes transparency, streamline licensing, and provides a dispute resolution mechanism for rights-related disagreements. Stakeholders at the event supported stronger enforcement, noting that effective copyright licensing is essential for protecting creators’ income and sustaining Nigeria’s creative economy. See the link to the update here: https://punchng.com/pay-for-music-film-usage-ncc-urges-hotels/
- The Ondo State Government has declared a strong crackdown on book piracy in schools as the new academic session begins, warning that institutions involved will be held accountable. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Igbekele Ajibefun, described book piracy as a serious offence that harms authors and undermines intellectual effort. The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) also announced ongoing inspections of schools and other premises to detect and stop the distribution of pirated works, stressing that it is empowered to investigate and enforce copyright laws. The Commission urged school owners to ensure they purchase only legitimate books from authorised sources, while calling on parents and the public to report any suspected piracy activities. See the link to the update here: https://punchng.com/ondo-to-tackle-pirated-books-in-schools/
- The Director-General of NCC, Dr. John Asein, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) to combating both physical and online piracy, stressing the need to protect authors, publishers, and other creators from unauthorised use of their works. He made the remarks during the handover of seized pirated Bibles for humanitarian use, describing the event as both symbolic and part of a balanced enforcement approach. Asein emphasised that copyright infringement, including the unauthorised reproduction of religious texts, is a criminal offence that undermines creators’ rights and investments. He also noted that the NCC is working with agencies such as the Nigeria Customs Service to intercept pirated materials and ensure their removal from circulation. See the link to the update here: https://gazettengr.com/copyright-commission-committed-to-preventing-circulation-of-pirated-works-ncc-director-general/
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) reported major enforcement and institutional achievements in 2025, including the seizure of over 469,000 pirated materials valued at about ₦750 million and the arrest of 57 copyright violators across several cities such as Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, and Makurdi. The Director-General, Dr. John Asein, said the Commission strengthened its operations through training, public awareness campaigns, policy development, and collaboration with stakeholders to address both physical and digital piracy, including emerging challenges from artificial intelligence. He noted that persistent piracy, weak traceability of offenders, and growing online infringement remain key challenges. The NCC reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing the Copyright Act 2022 and strengthening partnerships to protect creators’ rights in Nigeria’s expanding creative economy. See the link to the update here: https://businesstodayng.com/ncc-confirms-seizure-of-460-235-pirated-materials-57-copyright-violators-arrested/
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