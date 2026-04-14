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14 April 2026

SBP Quarterly IP Newsletter – Q1 2026

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The Nigerian Federal Government in January inaugurated implementation committees to drive the execution of Nigeria's National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS), marking a shift from policy adoption...
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REGULATORY UPDATES

A. FEDERAL MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY, TRADE, AND INVESTMENT

i. The Nigerian Federal Government inaugurates committees to drive National Intellectual Property Policy Implementation

The Nigerian Federal Government in January inaugurated implementation committees to drive the execution of Nigeria's National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS), marking a shift from policy adoption to practical implementation of the country's intellectual property reform agenda. The committees, comprising an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee and an Inter-Agency Coordination Group, were inaugurated by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and are expected to coordinate efforts across government agencies and relevant stakeholders involved in intellectual property administration.

According to the Minister, the committees will oversee the rollout of the policy, ensure alignment between institutions responsible for intellectual property protection and promote the commercialisation of innovation across key sectors of the economy. The initiative is intended to strengthen Nigeria's intellectual property ecosystem, support creators and innovators, and enhance the country's competitiveness in global trade.

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