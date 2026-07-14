Patents In Pharmaceuticals: Balancing Innovation And Access

The pharmaceutical industry faces a critical challenge: balancing the need to reward innovation through patents with ensuring access to life-saving medications. This article examines how developing economies like Nigeria can structure patent ecosystems that encourage pharmaceutical innovation while maintaining affordable access to essential medicines, exploring mechanisms such as voluntary licensing, compulsory licensing, and differential pricing.

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Introduction

The pharmaceutical industry sits at the intersection of two equally compelling public interests: the need to reward innovation and the need to ensure access to life-saving medications. Patents are designed to encourage investment in research and development (“R&D”) by granting innovators a period of exclusivity. Yet, when those patented medicines are priced beyond the reach of patients or governments, questions inevitably arise about whether the patent system is serving public health.

For developing economies such as Nigeria, the challenge is not simply whether patents should exist, but how to structure a patent ecosystem that encourages pharmaceutical innovation while ensuring access to medicines. This question has become increasingly important as countries seek to strengthen local manufacturing, attract investment, respond to public health emergencies, and build innovation driven economies.

Why Pharmaceutical Patents Matter

Developing a new medicine is extraordinarily expensive and risky. Pharmaceutical companies often invest substantial resources in discovery, clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and post-market monitoring, with no guarantee of commercial success. Patent protection provides a temporary exclusivity period that allows innovators to recoup these investments and fund future research.

The economic rationale for pharmaceutical patents applies intellectual property rights as policy tools designed to encourage socially beneficial innovation. Under this approach, society grants exclusive rights not as an end in themselves, but as a means of incentivizing the development of valuable inventions that might otherwise never be created.

This rationale is particularly strong for breakthrough medicines, vaccines, and treatments for neglected diseases, where the social value of innovation is exceptionally high. By contrast, the same level of protection may be harder to justify for products that offer only marginal improvements over existing therapies. This distinction has become central to modern debates about pharmaceutical patent policy across jurisdictions.

The Innovation vs. Access Dilemma

The tension between innovation and access becomes most visible during public health crises. Governments need affordable medicines for large populations, while patent holders seek to preserve the incentives that made those medicines possible in the first place.

International law recognizes both interests. The Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, 1994 (TRIPS Agreement) requires World Trade Organization members to provide patent protection for inventions, including pharmaceuticals, for a minimum term of twenty years from the filing date.1 At the same time, TRIPS also contains public health flexibilities that allow governments to take measures necessary to protect public health.

The Doha Declaration on TRIPS and Public Health, 2001, further affirmed that the TRIPS Agreement should be interpreted in a manner supportive of WTO members' right to protect public health and promote access to medicines for all.2

Voluntary Licensing: The Preferred First Option

Voluntary licensing has become one of the preferred mechanisms for expanding access to medicines while preserving incentives for innovation3

Under a voluntary licence, the patent holder authorizes another manufacturer, often a local or generic producer, to manufacture or distribute the medicine in exchange for agreed compensation. This approach can rapidly expand supply while preserving a cooperative relationship between governments and innovators.

For pharmaceutical companies, voluntary licensing can offer several advantages. By partnering with governments, local manufacturers, or generic producers through carefully negotiated licensing arrangements, patent holders can extend their market reach into jurisdictions that might otherwise remain commercially inaccessible while generating additional revenue streams through royalties. Such collaborations also contribute to improved public health outcomes by increasing the availability of essential medicines, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Beyond the commercial benefits, voluntary licensing enhances a company's reputation as a responsible corporate citizen committed to advancing global health, reduces the likelihood of political or regulatory pressure for compulsory licensing, and provides a structured framework for technology transfer and capacity building. In the long term, these partnerships can strengthen local pharmaceutical ecosystems while preserving the patent holder's intellectual property rights and commercial interests.

For governments, it can provide faster access to medicines without the uncertainty and diplomatic sensitivities that sometimes accompany compulsory licensing.

Compulsory Licensing and Public Health Emergencies

Where voluntary negotiations fail, governments may consider compulsory licensing.

Article 31 of the TRIPS Agreement permits governments to authorize the use of a patented invention without the patent holder's consent, subject to certain conditions, including adequate compensation4. Compulsory licensing has been used in various jurisdictions to address public health needs, particularly where access to essential medicines is severely constrained.

However, compulsory licensing should generally be viewed as an exceptional tool rather than a routine commercial policy. Overuse may create uncertainty for investors and innovators, particularly in countries seeking to build competitive pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Differential Pricing: A Commercially Practical Solution

One of the most underutilized access strategies is differential pricing, sometimes called tiered pricing. Under this model, pharmaceutical companies charge different prices to different markets or categories of consumers based on income levels, purchasing power, or public health objectives. Differential pricing can significantly expand access while allowing innovators to maintain overall commercial viability.

For this approach to work effectively, governments must help address the patent holder’s concerns about parallel importation and arbitrage which is the resale of lower-priced medicines into higher priced markets. Strong regulatory controls, targeted distribution systems, and public-sector procurement mechanisms can make differential pricing far more attractive to patent holders.

Nigeria's growing network of public health programmes and community-based healthcare systems could provide useful channels for implementing targeted pricing arrangements. The availability of community health workers (“CHWs”) in the rural areas to perform tasks such as diagnostics and prescription of drugs to indigent residents would encourage the pharmaceutical firms to charge lower prices for drugs administered through them. This will particularly be effective in preventing arbitrage, as CHWs, given their strict responsibility to the community and the government, will ensure the distribution of differently priced drugs to the intended consumers.

Patent Term Extensions: A More Nuanced Debate

In many developing countries, patent term extensions are often debated because they can delay the entry of generic medicines into the market. In several developed jurisdictions, patent holders may receive additional time to compensate for lengthy regulatory approval processes that consume a significant portion of the original patent term. The argument in support of this is that innovators should have a meaningful opportunity to commercialize products after obtaining regulatory clearance.

The argument against it is that, the refusal to consider any form of patent-term adjustment may have unintended consequences. If innovators face prolonged regulatory delays and then receive no meaningful exclusivity period, investment incentives may weaken, particularly in markets already perceived as high-risk.

The better policy question is therefore not whether extensions should always be granted or never be granted, but under what conditions they should be justified and how they can coexist with the safeguards ensuring access to medicines.

The Counterfeit Medicines Challenge

Access to medicines is not only a patent issue. In many jurisdictions, substandard and falsified medicines pose an equally serious public health threat.

Counterfeit medicines undermine patient safety, erode confidence in legitimate pharmaceutical products, and can discourage patent holders from entering licensing arrangements. Nigeria has made important progress through initiatives such as NAFDAC's Mobile Authentication Service (MAS) and the NAFDAC GreenBook, which help consumers verify the authenticity of medicines.5

Strengthening these systems is critical. A market with strong anti-counterfeiting protections is more attractive to innovators, investors, importers, and legitimate manufacturers alike.

A Balanced Path Forward for Nigeria

For Nigeria, the objective should not be to weaken pharmaceutical patent protection indiscriminately or to uphold patent rights without adequate regard for public health. Rather, the country should pursue a balanced innovation ecosystem that recognises both the importance of incentivising pharmaceutical research and the need to improve access to affordable medicines.

This requires a policy framework that protects genuine pharmaceutical innovation while encouraging local manufacturing, facilitating voluntary licensing and technology transfer, and reserving compulsory licensing for exceptional circumstances where it is genuinely justified. At the same time, government policies should encourage differential pricing models that improve affordability for vulnerable populations, strengthen anti-counterfeiting measures to protect both consumers and legitimate innovators. Such an approach not only promotes sustainable access to medicines but also positions Nigeria as an attractive destination for pharmaceutical investment, innovation, and long term industry growth.

Conclusion

The debate over pharmaceutical patents is often framed as a choice between innovation and access. In reality, sustainable healthcare systems require both.

Without adequate incentives, fewer new medicines will be developed. Without meaningful access mechanisms, the benefits of innovation will not reach the populations that need them most.

The most effective policy framework is therefore one that recognizes patents as tools for promoting public welfare, not merely private rights. For pharmaceutical companies, governments, importers, innovation hubs, and legal practitioners, the real challenge is not choosing one side of the debate, but designing institutions and commercial arrangements that allow innovation and access to reinforce rather than undermine each other.

Footnotes

1 Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS Agreement), art 33.

2 Doha Declaration on the TRIPS Agreement and Public Health (WT/MIN(01)/DEC/2), para 4.

3 World Health Organization and World Intellectual Property Organization, Promoting Access to Medical Technologies and Innovation. Available at https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241504874

4 Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS Agreement), art 31.

5 NAFDAC (2024, November 26) Mobile Authentication Service (MAS) https://nafdac.gov.ng/our-services/pharmacovigilance-post-market surveillance/mobile-authentication-service-mas/

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