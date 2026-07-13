Nigeria Trademark Registry Publishes New Trademark Journals

The Nigerian Trade Marks Registry has published two new Journals, opening a critical two-month statutory opposition window for trade mark owners and applicants. This publication triggers a non-extendable period during which proprietors of earlier marks must act to challenge potentially conflicting applications, or risk allowing them to proceed to registration unchallenged.

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The Nigerian Trade Marks Registry has released two new Journals, thereby opening another statutory opposition window for trade mark owners and applicants. The released journals are as follows:

The Nigerian Trade Marks Registry has released two new Journals, thereby opening another statutory opposition window for trade mark owners and applicants. The released journals are as follows:

Trade Marks Journal Volume 1, No. 1 – dated 29 June 2026

Trade Marks Journal Volume 1, No. 2 (Online and Pre-IPAS) – dated 30 June 2026

The publication of these Journals marks a critical stage in the registration process of the advertised mark. Every advertised mark is now open to public inspection, allowing proprietors of earlier marks and other interested parties to assess potential conflicts.

Statutory Opposition Period

Under the Trade Marks Act, the publication of these Journals triggers a two-month opposition period from the date of publication. This period is non-extendable.

Trade mark owners should therefore promptly review the advertised applications to identify any conflicting marks as failure to oppose within the statutory timeframe may allow conflicting marks to proceed to registration.

Need for Watch Services

It is important to note that the opposition presents an opportunity for trade mark owners to protect their rights and challenge applications that may infringe, dilute, or otherwise conflict with existing rights.

Without regular monitoring of the Journals, businesses risk allowing conflicting marks to proceed unchecked, making future enforcement more complex, time-consuming, and costly.

For enquiries regarding providing watch services and opposition process in Nigeria, please contact us at toyosi.odunmbaku@jee.africa

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.