Quarterly IP Newsletter May – June, 2026

- in Nigeria
- within International Law, Consumer Protection and Environment topic(s)
Nigeria’s intellectual property sector recorded several developments during the quarter, with significant progress in the implementation of the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS), the inauguration of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)’s first Sub-Saharan Africa office in Abuja, and continued efforts to modernise intellectual property administration and enforcement.
The period also saw the publication of new Trade Marks Journals by the Trade Marks Registry, increased enforcement against digital piracy by the Nigerian Copyright Commission, stronger collaboration between government and industry stakeholders on intellectual property reforms, and continued engagement aimed at strengthening investor confidence and supporting innovation.
In this quarterly IP newsletter, we examine these developments alongside a significant trade mark dispute involving the KREMELA and KREMINO marks, recent regulatory updates from WIPO, ARIPO, OAPI and other jurisdictions, and developments affecting trade marks, patents, copyright, plant variety protection and anti-counterfeiting.
Open PDF to continue reading >>
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]