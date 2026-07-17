Nigeria Marks Milestone As WIPO Opens Its First Sub-Saharan African Office

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, has become the home of WIPO’s first office in Sub-Saharan Africa, marking a significant milestone in the development of the continent’s intellectual property landscape.

The office was officially inaugurated during the visit of WIPO Director General Daren Tang in June 2026, and is intended to strengthen IP awareness, support innovation and commercialisation, and expand assistance to entrepreneurs, SMEs, creators and young innovators across the region. Discussions during the visit also focused on implementing Nigeria’s National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (2025–2030), and saw the Director General meet with senior government officials to discuss the role of intellectual property in driving innovation, investment and economic growth.