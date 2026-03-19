Libya’s Trade Mark Office has introduced several procedural reforms that directly affect how brand protection is managed in the country.

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Libya tightens trade mark procedures and imposes new agent standards

Libya’s Trade Mark Office has introduced several procedural reforms that directly affect how brand protection is managed in the country.

One of the key developments is the suspension of trade mark re‑filings. Rights holders may no longer submit a fresh application for the same mark until a final cancellation decision has been issued and officially published. This change is intended to streamline cancellation proceedings but has also created delays for owners seeking to secure uninterrupted protection during disputes.

Another notable shift is the reported move of the Trade Mark Office under the authority of the Commercial Registry. This affiliation suggests a broader reorganisation of how trade mark matters will be administered and supervised, with potential implications for filing practices and administrative processes going forward.

In January 2026, the regulatory focus broadened to include the accreditation and oversight of trade mark agents. New rules now require agents to update their commercial registration to explicitly include the activity of registering foreign trade marks. They must also submit evidence of a valid professional liability insurance policy and obtain ISO 9001:2015 certification. The authorities provided only a 10-day window for compliance, signalling swift, decisive action to achieve higher professional standards.

The Libyan Trade Mark Office has also adopted a new practice regarding trade mark renewals. All renewal applications will now be accepted for a fixed 10-year period, and applicants may no longer elect to renew a trade mark for a shorter or variable period, as was previously allowed. The official government renewal fees, however, remain the same.

This approach is consistent with Article 1257 of the Libyan Commercial Activity Law No. 23 of 2010, which stipulates that “The protection period of a registered trademark shall be ten years, renewable for an identical period.”

In respect of trade marks for which renewal applications have already been filed for a one-year term or for multiple years, applicants are required to submit additional renewal applications to cover the full 10-year renewal term.

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