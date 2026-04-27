Algeria Launches Its National Intellectual Property Policy Model

The policy model – which is supported by the WIPO, the Algerian National Institute of Industrial Property (INAPI) and the National Copyright and Related Rights Office (ONDA)...

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Algeria’s National Intellectual Property Policy Model was unveiled at the end of February 2026 in Algiers by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Kamel Badari.

The policy model – which is supported by the WIPO, the Algerian National Institute of Industrial Property (INAPI) and the National Copyright and Related Rights Office (ONDA) – aims to ensure that higher education institutions’ integral role in research and innovation translates to economic growth and development. The objectives for the policy model are: protection, commercialisation, collaboration and innovation, which are expected to progress in the higher education ecosystem. WIPO will continue to play an important role in providing higher education institutions with the necessary tools to access the patent, scientific and technical search engines. The announcement of the policy model also encouraged knowledge sharing between various stakeholders.

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