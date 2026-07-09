Algeria Membership Of The Hague Apostille Convention

Algeria's application to join the Hague Apostille Convention will significantly simplify document attestation requirements for intellectual property matters. The change replaces multiple stages of legalization with a streamlined Apostille process, though separate Powers of Attorney remain necessary for each trademark application and registration.

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On 5 November 2025, Algeria applied to join the Hague Apostille Convention. Algeria’s membership will become official on 9 July 2026.

This means that any document attestation required for IP matters in Algeria will become simpler and straightforward. The previous requirements for the multiple stages of legalisation of these documents will be replaced with Apostille, provided that the document attestation is between two member countries. As a result, this change will remove the traditional cumbersome requirements and will streamline the document attestation process in Algeria.

This will have no bearing on the requirements for Powers of Attorney, as a signed, separate Power of Attorney is still required for each trade mark application, registration, renewal or recordal.

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