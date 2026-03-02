ARTICLE
2 March 2026

Increase In Official Fees For Trademark, Patents And Designs

I
The Algerian National Institute of Industrial Property (INAPI) has officially increased the official fees regarding trademark, patent and industrial design services. This adjustment, effective as of January 1, 2026, reflects the government's efforts to align service costs with the amendments made in the 2026 Algerian Finance Law, enacted in December 2025, including administrative and regulatory needs.

These changes will affect the services administered by the INAPI, introducing higher official fees (15,000 - 16,000 DZD), in addition to the new 19% VAT applied on intellectual property services. It covers:

  • New trademark applications;
  • Trademark renewals and maintenance;
  • Patent filings, examination and maintenance;
  • Industrial design applications and maintenance;
  • Examinations.

However, it is not only the new applications that will be impacted by these changes: both the pending applications and the ongoing maintenance procedures will also feel the impact of this revision in the fees.

The Algerian Intellectual Property businesses are now being forced to plan their portfolios accordingly and implement budget changes and new plans, in order to prepare for the increase in the costs of protection of IP services in Algeria, once these alterations might imply consequences to the intellectual property strategy in this African country.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

