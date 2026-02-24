Following the promulgation of Algeria's 2026 Finance Act, the Algerian National Institute of Industrial Property (INAPI) has introduced...

Algeria has updated its official fees for trade marks, patents and designs.

INAPI Introduces New Industrial Property Fee Schedule for 2026

Following the promulgation of Algeria's 2026 Finance Act, the Algerian National Institute of Industrial Property (INAPI) has introduced a revised schedule of official fees covering all industrial property services. The updated tariff, effective 1 January 2026, reflects moderate increases across most trade mark, patent and design procedures.

According to the released schedule, all applications, renewals, recordals and related actions filed with INAPI are now subject to the updated official fee framework. Brand owners should therefore anticipate slightly higher filing and renewal costs in Algeria for 2026.

