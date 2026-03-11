Protecting Your IP When Every Meeting Is Recorded

As AI powered meeting tools become increasingly common, businesses are beginning to rely on AI agents to record, transcribe, and summarise discussions.

AI tools represent a significant opportunity to protect, manage, and create value in know-how which traditionally has not been recorded in meetings. However, such use also raises serious concerns about the protection of intellectual property and confidential business information.

The most important distinction lies between open AI systems and closed AI systems.

Understanding Open vs Closed AI Systems

Open AI systems are typically public, cloud based platforms that process user input on large, shared infrastructures. They may retain uploaded content, use it to train their models, or store it in jurisdictions beyond the business's control. For South African companies working with sensitive technical data, strategic plans, or client information, this creates a real risk of inadvertent IP exposure.

By contrast, closed systems operate within controlled, ring fenced business environments. They offer contractual guarantees that data will not be retained or reused for training and often comply with POPIA and industry specific information security requirements. Only closed AI systems provide the level of protection necessary to maintain confidentiality and secure future IP rights.

Confidentiality Principles Still Apply

Although the technology used to capture and analyse meetings has evolved, the underlying legal obligations around confidentiality remain unchanged. South African law continues to require businesses to take reasonable steps to protect sensitive information, including trade secrets and nascent innovations.

Using AI does not dilute these responsibilities, it simply changes the mechanism by which businesses must protect information. Anything said in a meeting that would ordinarily be considered confidential remains confidential, even if recorded or transcribed through AI. Companies therefore remain fully accountable for ensuring that any tools they use uphold the same level of protection expected of their employees and meeting participants.

Setting Expectations in External Meetings

Consenting to a recording and confidentiality tone setting at the outset of a meeting is essential. Increasingly, organisations are encountering situations where external parties use AI based note taking or transcription tools without explicitly informing participants. To prevent unwanted exposure of proprietary information, South African companies should clearly state at the beginning of a meeting that the information to be shared may be confidential or commercially sensitive.

It is especially important to communicate that any recording or transcription, including by AI tools, is permitted only where the external party can confirm that a closed, secure, enterprise grade AI system will be used. This simple clarification preserves control over sensitive business content and prevents it from being uploaded, whether intentionally or inadvertently, into an open, public or insecure environment.

Developing Internal Awareness and Training

Internally, employees must be equipped to recognise and responsibly handle proprietary information. Even the most sophisticated tools cannot compensate for a lack of awareness. Many disclosures occur not through malice, but through misunderstanding, for example, by feeding draft ideas, early stage concepts, or client details into a convenient but inappropriate AI assistant.

Organisations should therefore provide structured training to help staff understand what constitutes confidential or valuable information, how to identify material that may later form part of a patent filing, and which AI tools are approved for use within the business.

Employees should also appreciate that meeting recordings, transcripts, and AI generated summaries should be treated as sensitive company assets, governed by the same care and restrictions as other confidential documents.

Creating a culture in which employees pause to consider whether information should be shared with an AI system, and exactly what type of system it is, significantly reduces the risk of accidental exposure.

A South African Perspective on Risk and Compliance

South African companies operate in a competitive market where innovation, trust and confidentiality are central to sustained success. If proprietary information is inadvertently released through an unapproved AI tool, the consequences can be severe. Patent filings can be compromised, competitive advantage eroded, contractual confidentiality obligations breached, and client relationships harmed. Businesses must take reasonable measures to protect their confidential information and reliance on unsecured AI tools will almost certainly fall short of this standard.

Take home

AI enabled meeting tools can enhance productivity and streamline administrative tasks, but they must be implemented responsibly.

Understanding the difference between open and closed AI systems, reinforcing confidentiality principles, clearly communicating expectations in external meetings, and investing in employee awareness and training are essential steps for South African businesses seeking to protect their intellectual property in an AI driven world.

