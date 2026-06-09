Proline Soccer Academy Limited v. MTN Uganda Limited, M/s QG Saatchi & Saatchi & FUFA (Uganda) Limited; H.C.C.S No. 317 Of 2011 [2024]

Factual Background

The case of Proline Soccer Academy Limited v MTN Uganda Limited, M/s CQ Saatchi & Saatchi & FUFA (U) Limited arose from a series of contractual arrangements relating to the commercial exploitation of football players’ image rights in Uganda. On 4 July 2007, eight members of the Uganda national football team (the Uganda Cranes) entered into an agreement with Proline Soccer Academy Limited (the Plaintiff), authorising Proline to negotiate and manage the commercial use of their image rights for consideration. Subsequently, on 7 September 2007, Proline entered into another agreement with CQ Saatchi & Saatchi (the 2nd Defendant), under which Proline undertook to procure eleven Uganda Cranes players for photoshoots to be used exclusively in advertising and promotional campaigns for MTN Uganda (the 1st Defendant) for a period of one year, expiring on 8 September 2008.

Pursuant to this agreement, the players participated in photoshoots, and the resulting images were used by MTN across various media platforms during the contract period. However, after the expiration of the agreement, MTN continued to use the images for advertising and promotional purposes without obtaining further consent. This prompted Proline to institute an action against MTN and Saatchi & Saatchi for infringement of the players’ image rights. MTN, in turn, instituted third-party proceedings against FUFA, relying on an indemnity clause in its sponsorship agreement, claiming that FUFA had granted it rights to use the players’ images.

Issues For Determination

The Court was called upon to determine several issues, including:

Whether the Plaintiff had ownership or sufficient rights over the players’ image rights,

Whether the Defendants were in breach of any contractual obligations,

Whether the Plaintiff was entitled to payment for the continued use of the images after the contract expired, and;

Whether the parties were entitled to the remedies sought.

Arguments Of Counsel

The Plaintiff argued that it had been duly authorised by the players to commercially exploit their image rights and had, in turn, licensed those rights to the Defendants for a specified duration. It contended that MTN’s continued use of the images after the expiry of the agreement constituted a clear infringement of those rights and a breach of contract, entitling it to compensation for the unauthorised use over the extended period.

On the other hand, MTN relied on its sponsorship agreement with FUFA, arguing that it had obtained the necessary rights to use the players’ images through the national football governing body. It further sought to shift liability to FUFA based on the indemnity clause in their agreement. The 2nd Defendant, Saatchi & Saatchi, maintained that it acted merely as an agent for MTN in executing the advertising campaign and should not be held liable for any alleged infringement, particularly acts that occurred after the expiration of the contract. FUFA, for its part, maintained that its authority related to national team engagements and did not extend to overriding specific image rights agreements entered into by the players or their authorised representatives.

Decision Of The Court

The Court held that image rights are inherent personality rights that allow individuals to control the commercial use of their name, likeness, and other identifiable attributes. It clarified that such rights have both personal and proprietary dimensions: while the personal aspect is inalienable and cannot be transferred, the commercial aspect may be licensed for exploitation. The Court found that Proline had a valid licence to manage and commercially exploit the players’ image rights and was therefore entitled to authorise their use within the agreed contractual scope.

The Court further held that MTN infringed these rights by continuing to use the images after the expiry of the contract without obtaining fresh consent. It rejected MTN’s reliance on FUFA’s sponsorship agreement, holding that FUFA could not grant rights it did not possess, particularly where exclusive licensing rights had already been conferred on Proline. The claim against Saatchi & Saatchi was dismissed on the basis that it acted purely as an agent of MTN and could not be held liable for the post-contractual infringement.

Legal Commentaries

This decision is significant for its detailed exposition of the concept of image rights, particularly in the absence of a specific statutory framework governing such rights. The Court’s recognition of image rights as both personal and proprietary underscores the dual nature of these rights and clarifies that while individuals cannot transfer ownership of their personality rights, they may license their commercial exploitation.

The ruling also highlights the centrality of consent in the use of image rights, emphasizing that consent must be clear and unequivocal, especially for commercial purposes. It draws an important distinction between consent to be photographed and consent to commercially exploit such images, noting that the latter requires explicit authorisation. Furthermore, the case underscores the importance of contractual clarity in image rights agreements, particularly with respect to duration, scope, and the parties entitled to grant usage rights.

Another key takeaway is the Court’s firm stance on the limits of third-party rights. Entities such as sports federations cannot confer image rights unless they have validly obtained them from the players or their authorised representatives. The decision also illustrates the legal risks associated with continued use of licensed content beyond the agreed term and reinforces the need for proper due diligence by sponsors and commercial partners.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Court’s decision affirms the enforceability of image rights and provides much-needed judicial guidance on their nature, scope, and commercial exploitation. By holding MTN liable for post-contractual use of the players’ images, the Court reinforced the principle that image rights must be respected within the confines of contractual agreements. The ruling also serves as a cautionary tale for sponsors, agencies, and sports bodies to ensure proper licensing and compliance with contractual terms. Ultimately, the case contributes significantly to the development of sports and entertainment law in Uganda, particularly in relation to the protection and monetisation of athletes’ image rights.