IP Enforcement By Customs And NAFDAC: Protecting Intellectual Property Rights In Nigeria

The enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights in Nigeria increasingly relies on administrative and regulatory mechanisms operating alongside traditional civil remedies.

Adeola Oyinlade & Co. is a leading full-service law firm in Nigeria providing competent, innovative, cost-effective, and well-timed responsive services. The firm offers a variety of legal services including corporate, commercial and business advisory, dispute resolution, litigation and more to a vast range of national and foreign clients.

Article Insights

Felicia Ayeomoni’s articles from Adeola Oyinlade & Co are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Nigeria

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Consumer Industries and Retail & Leisure industries

Introduction

The enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights in Nigeria increasingly relies on administrative and regulatory mechanisms operating alongside traditional civil remedies. The scale and sophistication of counterfeit trade particularly in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food products, and fast-moving consumer goods have exposed limitations in purely litigation-driven enforcement strategies. As a result, agencies with regulatory and border control mandates have assumed practical importance in preventing infringement and protecting brand integrity.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) institutions occupy central roles within this enforcement landscape. Although their primary statutory mandates concern public health regulation and border administration respectively, their enforcement activities frequently intersect with trademark protection and anti-counterfeiting measures.

This article examines the legal foundations of their authority, the mechanisms through which they enforce against infringing goods, and their practical contribution to intellectual property protection within Nigeria's regulatory environment.

Legal authority of Intellectual Property Enforcement

Nigeria's intellectual property framework is primarily rooted in statutory regimes of governing trademarks,1 copyright,2 and patents,3 supported by civil remedies and criminal sanctions. However, enforcement challenges arise from the prevalence of cross-border trade, informal distribution networks, and the increasing sophistication of counterfeit operations. Rights holders often face practical difficulties pursuing litigation against unidentified infringers operating within fragmented supply chains.

Nigeria's obligations under the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) reinforce the need for administrative enforcement mechanisms, particularly border measures enabling the interception of counterfeit goods prior to market entry.4 Consequently, agencies empowered with inspection, seizure, and regulatory oversight functions have become essential actors in the broader IP enforcement architecture.

NAFDAC and Intellectual Property Enforcement

3.1 Statutory obligation and Institutional Role

NAFDAC derives its authority from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Act5 and related legislation regulating pharmaceuticals, processed foods, cosmetics, medical devices, and chemicals. Its principal mandate is the protection of public health through ensuring the safety, quality, and efficacy of regulated products.6

Although intellectual property protection is not expressly stated as a primary objective, the agency's statutory prohibition of counterfeit and unregistered products positions it as a key enforcement actor against trademark infringement within regulated sectors.7 Counterfeit goods typically rely on imitation branding and misrepresentation of origin, thereby implicating proprietary rights alongside regulatory violations.

3.2 Enforcement Mechanisms

Pre-Market Control through Product Registration

Mandatory product registration provides an initial enforcement filter. Applicants must disclose detailed information concerning product identity, labelling, and branding with the relevant intellectual property authority. This process indirectly supports trademark protection by preventing unauthorized products from obtaining regulatory approval where branding appears misleading or deceptive.

Market Surveillance and Enforcement Operations

NAFDAC conducts surveillance operations across distribution chains, including inspections of warehouses, retail outlets, and open markets known for the circulation of counterfeit pharmaceuticals and consumer goods.8 Enforcement actions frequently involve seizure of infringing products, closure of facilities, and administrative sanctions. Such interventions disrupt counterfeit distribution networks and reinforce regulatory compliance.

Investigation and Criminal Enforcement

Under counterfeit drug legislation, NAFDAC may investigate and prosecute offenders. The availability of criminal sanctions distinguishes regulatory enforcement from private civil remedies and enhances deterrence against organized counterfeit operations.

3.3 Practical Impact on IP Protection

NAFDAC's enforcement activities generate significant practical and indirect benefits for intellectual property rights holders, particularly within highly regulated sectors. These impacts include the following:

Systematic removal of counterfeit and falsified goods from domestic markets through seizures, product recalls, and destruction exercises.

Disruption of illegal distribution and supply chains, including unauthorized importers, parallel traders, and informal market networks that facilitate IP infringement.

Reduction in market access for infringing products, thereby restoring competitive balance in favour of legitimate rights holders.

Preservation of trademark distinctiveness, by preventing brand dilution caused by widespread circulation of look-alike or deceptively similar products.

Protection of brand reputation and goodwill, particularly where counterfeit products pose health or safety risks that could otherwise be attributed to the genuine brand.

Reinforcement of consumer trust in registered and approved products, labels, and packaging associated with compliant IP owners.

Alignment of IP protection with public health objectives, reframing counterfeiting as a regulatory and health risk rather than a purely commercial dispute.

Regulatory validation of genuine products, through NAFDAC registration numbers, approved labeling, and quality certifications, which strengthens enforceability of IP claims.

Lower enforcement costs for IP rights holders, as regulatory actions reduce reliance on private investigations, civil litigation, and criminal complaints.

Faster enforcement outcomes, compared to court-based IP actions, due to NAFDAC's administrative and executive powers.

Deterrence of repeat infringers, through sanctions, seizures, facility shutdowns, and public enforcement actions.

Nigeria Customs Service and Border Enforcement

4.1 Legal Basis and Framework

The Nigeria Customs Service exercises statutory authority to regulate imports and exports, examine cargo, and prevent the entry of prohibited or unlawful goods.9 Border enforcement represents a critical component of IP protection, particularly given Nigeria's dependence on imported consumer products.

The Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights requires member states to provide procedures enabling customs authorities to suspend the release of suspected counterfeit trademark goods or pirated copyright goods.10 Although Nigeria's border enforcement regime continues to evolve, customs officers exercise seizure and detention powers consistent with these international obligations.

4.2 Enforcement Mechanisms

Risk-Based Inspection

Customs employs risk management strategies to identify high-risk consignments based on shipment patterns, origin countries, and intelligence inputs. Collaboration with rights holders enhances officers' ability to recognize authentic product features and identify counterfeit indicators.

Seizure and Detention Powers

Where consignments raise suspicion of infringement or regulatory non-compliance, Customs may detain or seize goods pending investigation. Preventive interception at ports such as Apapa and Tin Can Island reduces the volume of infringing goods entering domestic supply chains.

Collaboration with Technical Agencies

Customs frequently collaborates with NAFDAC and other regulatory bodies for technical assessment of seized products, particularly pharmaceuticals and regulated goods requiring laboratory verification. This interagency coordination demonstrates the complementary nature of border and domestic enforcement.

4.3 Practical Contribution to IP Protection

Border enforcement mechanisms, particularly through customs interception and port surveillance, offer distinct strategic advantages in the protection of intellectual property rights, especially in high-risk sectors such as pharmaceuticals and medical products. These advantages include:

Early disruption of large-scale counterfeit shipments, preventing infringing goods from entering domestic distribution channels before they reach wholesalers, retailers, or informal markets.

Interception at source or point of entry, which is more effective than downstream market raids where counterfeit goods are already widely dispersed.

Containment of infringement at scale, as a single customs seizure may eliminate thousands of infringing units in one enforcement action.

Reduction of enforcement and litigation costs for rights holders, by minimizing the need for extensive market surveillance, private investigations, and multiple infringement actions.

Preservation of evidentiary integrity, since goods seized at ports of entry are typically accompanied by shipping documents, invoices, and import records that strengthen subsequent enforcement or prosecution.

Recommendations for Strengthening Enforcement Establishment of a formal intellectual property record system within Customs to facilitate proactive monitoring of registered trademarks. Deployment of digital authentication technologies enabling rapid verification of product legitimacy. Integration of IP registry databases with NAFDAC and Customs enforcement platforms. Enhanced specialised training programmes focused on counterfeit identification. Legislative clarification of administrative procedures governing border enforcement of intellectual property rights.

Conclusion

Administrative enforcement by NAFDAC and the Nigeria Customs Service constitutes a critical component of Nigeria's intellectual property protection framework. Through complementary regulatory and border enforcement mechanisms, both agencies contribute significantly to combating counterfeiting and safeguarding proprietary rights. Strengthening institutional coordination, technological capacity, and legal clarity will enhance the effectiveness of enforcement and reinforce confidence in Nigeria's IP regime.

Footnotes

1. Trademarks Act CAP T13 LFN, 2004.

2. Copyright Act 2022 (Act No. 8 of 2022) CAP C28, LFN.

3. Patents and Designs Act CAP P2 LFN, 2004.

4. < https://www.afronomicslaw.org/taxonomy/term/695 >accessed 9th of February 2026.

5. National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Act Cap N.1 LFN 2004.

6. Section 5 (a) of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Act, 2004.

7. Section 5 of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Act, 2004.

8. < https://nafdac.gov.ng/update-on-the-ongoing-enforcement-operation-on-the-open-drug-markets-in-nigeria/ > accessed 9th of February, 2026.

9. Section 4 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

10. Article 51 of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, 1994.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.