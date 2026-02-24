Nigeria Moves From IP Policy Design To Full‑Scale Implementation

Nigeria accelerates its IP reform agenda, moving from policy design to full execution.

Nigeria has begun the full rollout of its National Intellectual Property Policy & Strategy (NIPPS), marking a shift from years of policy development to operational implementation. The policy, launched on 10 January 2026, aims to modernise the country's IP system, strengthen protection for creators and innovators, and boost economic competitiveness.

On 17 January 2026, the government activated NIPPS by inaugurating three key bodies: the Inter‑Ministerial Steering Committee, the Inter‑Agency Coordination Group, and the Technical Working Group. These teams are set to drive legislative reforms and preparations for establishing a future Nigerian Intellectual Property Commission. NIPPS also appears to have proposed updates to protect emerging IP categories, such as trade secrets, geographical indications, alongside plans for an industrial property tribunal to speed up dispute resolution.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.