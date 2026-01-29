Updates On Nigerian Copyright Commission's (NCCs) Recent Activities And Other Developments In The Copyright Industry

John C. Onyido’s articles from S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. are most popular:
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) and the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) have agreed to strengthen collaboration to address piracy, regulatory infractions, and stakeholder concerns within Nigeria's creative sector. The agreement was reached during a courtesy visit by the NFVCB management to NCC headquarters in Abuja in October 2025, where both agencies committed to formalising a working synergy to improve enforcement and regulatory coordination. Key focus areas include intensified action against online and broadcast piracy, regulatory alignment, public enlightenment, and improved copyright protection, including support for collective management organisations. The NCC also highlighted its WIPO-funded anti-online piracy project and the establishment of a Special Taskforce against online piracy, underscoring a coordinated approach to safeguarding intellectual property and strengthening Nigeria's creative economy. See the link to the update here: https://copyright.gov.ng/ncc-nfvcb-synergise-to-address-infractions-in-the-creative-ecosystem/
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has emphasized the legal requirement for hotels and other hospitality businesses to obtain licenses before publicly performing music, films, or broadcasts, in line with the Copyright Act This was highlighted by NCC's Director-General, Dr. John Asein, at the 2025 African Copyright and Collective Management Day Colloquium in Abuja, held in collaboration with the Audio-Visual Rights Society (AVRS), Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN), and WIPO Nigeria. The event stressed that public performance licensing is both a legal obligation and a way to sustain creators, enabling them to earn royalties from the secondary use of their works. NCC also introduced the 2025 Collective Management Regulations to enhance accountability and transparency in licensing and provided a Dispute Resolution Panel for efficient resolution of conflicts. Stakeholders, including the National Council for Arts and Culture and industry representatives, underscored the importance of compliance for protecting creators' rights, attracting investment, and strengthening Nigeria's creative economy. Find the link to the update here: https://copyright.gov.ng/ncc-insists-hotels-and-hospitality-businesses-secure-licenses-before-public-performance-of-music-films-broadcasts/
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) conducted a joint copyright compliance inspection of book traders in Ariaria Market, Aba, on 4th October 2025, in collaboration with the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) and the Ariaria Book Traders Association. The exercise targeted major bookshops like, Tonard Publishers stockist, Ugo C. Ugo stockist, C. U. Uba Bookshop, Learn Africa stockist, Joel bookshops and St. Jude's Bookshop, to assess compliance and curb the sale of pirated materials. Additionally, NCC teams inspected schools in Port Harcourt to ensure that pirated books were not used or sold in private and public institutions. The Commission warned school proprietors to source books only from authorized dealers, emphasizing that copyright piracy is a criminal offense subject to arrest and prosecution. A link to the update can be found here: https://copyright.gov.ng/ncc-conducts-inspection-in-ariaria-market-warns-schools-against-patronage-of-pirated-materials/
- Key stakeholders in Nigeria's creative industry have welcomed the launch of WIPO's Strategic Project to combat online copyright piracy, implemented in partnership with the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC). The initiative, launched on 13 May 2025 at the Bank of Industry in Abuja, is a 36-month program aimed at strengthening legal and technical frameworks, enhancing IP professionals' skills, and raising public awareness to tackle the growing challenge of digital piracy. NCC Director-General, Dr. John Asein, highlighted the economic losses from piracy across sectors—television, publishing, film, music, and software—and emphasized the use of technological protection measures under the Copyright Act 2022, including takedowns and website blocking. The project also promotes inter-agency collaboration and stakeholder engagement, calling on ISPs, telecoms, and government agencies to act as enforcement partners. WIPO and industry representatives noted that the initiative will help protect creators' rights, boost revenue flows, and strengthen Nigeria's digital creative ecosystem. See the link to the update here: https://copyright.gov.ng/stakeholders-express-optimism-as-wipo-launches-strategic-project-to-combat-online-copyright-piracy-in-nigeria/
- The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) is partnering with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the International Federation of Reproduction Rights Organisations (IFRRO) to revitalize the Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG), the indigenous Collective Management Organisation (CMO) for literary works. This initiative, announced at a webinar on licensing in higher education on 10 September 2025, aims to address institutional, governance, and operational challenges within REPRONIG and strengthen copyright protection in tertiary institutions. NCC Director-General, Dr. John Asein, emphasized the importance of balancing access to knowledge with the rights of authors and publishers. He noted that REPRONIG currently has only one licensed institution despite the existence of hundreds of universities, polytechnics, and colleges in Nigeria, highlighting the need to expand its membership and licensing footprint. The NCC will support REPRONIG through technical assistance, training, capacity building, and donor facilitation, but stressed that the organization must demonstrate commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance. Find the link to the update here: https://copyright.gov.ng/ncc-wipo-ifrro-to-revamp-repronig-and-promote-copyright-in-educational-institutions/
