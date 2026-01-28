When Stories Go To The Screen: Intellectual Property And Contractual Considerations For Creatives

The news is out: The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives is set to hit cinemas in December 2026. Fans of Lola Shoneyin's bestselling novel can finally see Baba Segi, his wives, and the secrets of his household come alive on the big screen. But behind the excitement of glitzy premieres and star-studded casts lies a quieter, crucial story, one about the legal foundations, the invisible backbone that makes screen adaptations possible.

The Novel as Intellectual Property

Under the Nigerian Copyright Act 2022, literary works are automatically protected upon creation1. This protection encompasses not only the text itself, but also the characters (distinctive and well-developed characters), narrative structure, and distinctive elements of expression. The law further provides that the author of a literary work (copyright holder) has exclusive rights to make any adaptation of the work2. Thus, Lola Shoneyin has the right to make her novel available for adaptation; however, adapting a novel into a film constitutes a separate form of exploitation that requires the explicit consent of the copyright holder; otherwise, it amounts to an infringement.

Film Adaptation Rights and Contracts

Contracts provide the legal and commercial architecture necessary for adaptation. In practice, producers typically secure an option agreement, granting them an exclusive, time-limited right to develop a screenplay based on the work. Should the project progress to production, the producers then acquire the full adaptation rights under agreed terms, including financial compensation for the author.

Beyond remuneration, contracts guarantee that the adaptation is executed lawfully. Under the Nigerian Copyright Act, any unauthorised adaptation constitutes infringement, with potential civil and criminal consequences3. Properly structured contracts, therefore, serve not only as instruments of financial arrangement but also as safeguards for creative integrity and legal compliance.

Moral Rights and Creative Integrity

Even after licensing adaptation rights, the author retains moral rights under Nigerian Copyright Law. These rights include the entitlement to proper attribution and the protection of the work against derogatory treatment4. For a story such as Baba Segi's Wives, which engages with culturally sensitive and socially resonant themes, the preservation of moral rights ensures that the narrative's integrity is maintained while allowing filmmakers creative latitude, provided such latitude does not amount to derogatory treatment.

Separate Copyrights: The Original Work and the Adaptation

When a literary work is adapted for the screen, it is important to note that copyright in the original work and copyright in the adaptation, which becomes a derivative work, remain legally separate. The author continues to own the copyright in the novel itself, encompassing the story, characters, themes, and creative expression, unless those rights are expressly assigned. Granting adaptation rights does not extinguish this ownership.

At the same time, once a film is lawfully produced with the author's consent, the film becomes a new and independent copyrighted work, typically owned by the producer or production company. This copyright protects the screenplay, performances, audiovisual elements, and overall cinematic expression. Although the film is derived from the novel, both works coexist as distinct intellectual properties, each protected by law and governed by contract. This separation ensures that authors retain control over their creations while producers can exploit the adapted work with legal certainty.

Global Distribution and Commercial Considerations

This adaptation is poised for international theatrical release, involving potential distribution partners such as Genesis, Nile, and Silverbird. Global distribution introduces additional layers of contractual complexity, including territorial rights, licensing arrangements, and revenue-sharing mechanisms. Clear agreements and a verifiable chain of title are essential to enable investors and distributors to participate confidently, thereby ensuring that the film reaches its intended audience without legal impediment.

The adaptation of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives demonstrates that Nigerian intellectual property can be both culturally significant and commercially viable. Protecting and managing IP through well-drafted contracts enables creators to receive fair compensation, empowers filmmakers to undertake ambitious projects, and facilitates the dissemination of African stories on a global stage.

For Nollywood, this development represents a maturation of the industry. It reflects a shift from informal practices to a structured approach in which the rights of creators are respected, the value of intellectual property is recognised, and the sustainability of creative ventures is prioritised.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the cinematic adaptation of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives is more than a cultural event; it is a case study in how creativity and legal frameworks intersect to produce enduring value. Copyright protection and contractual clarity are not merely formalities but are fundamental to the sustainable growth of Nigerian literature and film. By safeguarding intellectual property, we ensure that stories continue to flourish, creators are duly acknowledged, and Nollywood emerges as a professional, globally competitive industry.

Footnotes

1 Section 2 & 28(1), Copyright Act 2022.

2 Section 9(J), Copyright Act 2022.

3 Ibid.

4 Section 14, Copyright Act 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.