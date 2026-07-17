OAPI Strengthens International Cooperation At Assemblies Of The Member States Of WIPO, 2026

The African Intellectual Property Organisation (OAPI) is strengthening its role in the global IP system through strategic partnerships and bilateral engagements at WIPO's 68th Assembly in Geneva.

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The African Intellectual Property Organisation (OAPI) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening international cooperation and fostering innovation across its 17 member states during the 68th Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), hosted in Geneva from 7 to 15 July 2026. Led by Director General Denis Bohoussou, the OAPI delegation is participating in discussions on the future of the global IP system, with particular focus on innovation, technology transfer, creativity and sustainable economic development.

A notable outcome from the first day of the Assembly was the signing of a 2026–2027 Work Plan between OAPI and the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office (OEPM). The agreement aims to deepen cooperation between the two institutions, including support for the development of intellectual property strategies and initiatives and strengthening Spanish-language skills in Equatorial Guinea, the OAPI member state where Spanish is an official language.

Alongside the formal proceedings, the OAPI delegation is conducting a series of bilateral meetings with intellectual property offices, international organisations and development partners. These engagements are intended to consolidate existing partnerships, identify new areas of cooperation and advance OAPI’s strategic priorities within the evolving international IP landscape.

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