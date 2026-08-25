More Than Code: Protecting Intellectual Property In Mobile Application Development

In today’s digital economy, mobile applications have become essential tools for businesses to deliver services, drive innovation and engage with customers. Whether developed for internal operations or commercial use, mobile applications often represent a significant investment of time, expertise and capital. Despite this, the intellectual property (IP) underlying these applications is often overlooked.

A mobile application is more than a piece of software. It is a valuable business asset comprising multiple forms of intellectual property. Failure to identify, protect and properly manage these rights can expose businesses to ownership disputes, restrictions on commercialisation and avoidable legal risk.

Understanding the IP Landscape

Mobile applications typically incorporate several categories of intellectual property, each protecting a different aspect of the product.

Copyright protects the application’s source and object code, as well as visual elements such as graphical user interfaces, icons and artwork.

Trade marks protect branding elements, including the application’s name, logo and other distinctive features that enable consumers to identify its source.

Design rights generally protect the visual appearance of the application, including layouts, icons and user interface elements. Unlike patents, design rights generally protect the appearance of a product rather than how it functions.

Patents protect novel and inventive (non-obvious) technical aspects embodied in the application. While a computer program “as such” is generally excluded from patent protection, a computer program that forms part of a patentable technical solution may, in appropriate circumstances, qualify for protection.

Copyright: A Critical Commercial Consideration

In South Africa, copyright is not registrable and arises automatically when the requirements for protection are met.

Copyright protects the source code and object code underlying a mobile application. As a general rule, the author of the relevant work will be the first owner of copyright, subject to important exceptions. Where the work is created by an employee in the course and scope of employment, ownership will generally vest in the employer, unless otherwise agreed. Copyright gives the owner exclusive rights to reproduce, publish, adapt and commercially exploit the work.

One of the most significant risks in software development concerns ownership. Many businesses assume that paying for software automatically makes them the copyright owner. This is not necessarily the case. Where a developer is engaged as an independent contractor, copyright will ordinarily vest in the developer unless there is a written agreement providing otherwise.

The consequences can be significant. Without a valid assignment of rights, a business may have only limited rights to use the application. Its ability to modify, license, sell or expand the software may be restricted. These issues often surface during investment transactions, due diligence exercises or business sales, when clear ownership of intellectual property becomes critical.

Trade Mark Protection and Brand Value

The commercial success of a mobile application is often closely tied to its brand. An application’s name, logo and visual identity play an important role in building consumer recognition, trust and market differentiation.

Statutory trade mark rights are obtained through registration, although unregistered common law rights may also be relevant where reputation and goodwill have been established in a brand. The registration process typically involves clearance searches, filing an application in the relevant classes, examination by the Trade Marks Office, advertisement for opposition purposes and, if unopposed, registration.

Once registered, a trade mark grants its owner the exclusive right to use the mark in relation to the registered goods or services and to prevent unauthorised use of confusingly similar marks. Effective trade mark protection not only safeguards brand value but also strengthens a business’s market position.

Design Rights and User Experience

User experience is a key driver of success in the mobile application market. Features such as layouts, icons and other visual elements can distinguish an application from its competitors and contribute significantly to its commercial value.

In South Africa, registered designs may be protected as either aesthetic designs or functional designs. Aesthetic designs protect features judged solely by the eye, including the appearance of a mobile application’s user interface, layouts and icons. Functional designs protect features that are necessitated by the function which the article is intended to perform.

For mobile applications, protection will most commonly be sought through aesthetic design registrations for visual features of the user interfaces, layouts and icons which are commercially important and capable of appropriate representation. To qualify for valid protection, an aesthetic design must be new and original. Although it is advisable to file a design application before any public disclosure, South African registered design law allows an application to be filed within six months of the design first being disclosed.

Early consideration of design protection is nevertheless important. Failure to secure ownership and registration rights at an early stage may make it more difficult to prevent competitors from copying distinctive visual features of an application.

Patent Protection for Software-Based Innovation

In South Africa, in order to qualify for valid patent protection, an invention must be new, involve an inventive step, i.e., not be obvious to someone skilled in the field of invention, and must be capable of being used or applied in trade, industry or agriculture. Moreover, computer programs “as such” are expressly excluded from patentability in South Africa. Notwithstanding this exclusion, patent protection may be appropriate where a mobile application incorporates or gives effect to a novel and inventive technical solution to a technical problem, and where the invention is not merely a computer program “as such”.

Because novelty is required for valid patent protection, confidentiality of an invention is crucial before the filing of a patent application. Non-confidential disclosures may destroy novelty and render an invention generally unpatentable.

Businesses should therefore assess potential patent protection early in the development process and implement appropriate confidentiality measures, including non-disclosure agreements, before discussing the technology with developers, investors, customers, testers or other third parties, or before commercialising it.

The Importance of Contracts

Contracts play a central role in protecting intellectual property throughout the development lifecycle.

Non-disclosure agreements should be considered at the outset of development projects to safeguard confidential information and preserve the value of potentially protectable intellectual property.

Development agreements should clearly address ownership of intellectual property and contain appropriate assignment provisions where rights are intended to vest in the customer. They should also include provisions dealing with confidentiality, originality of the work, open-source software and third-party libraries, warranties, indemnities and any rights retained by the developer.

Without properly drafted agreements, businesses may face uncertainty regarding ownership and control of their applications, limiting their ability to fully commercialise and benefit from their investment.

Conclusion

Mobile applications are not merely technology products; they are complex intellectual property assets comprising copyright, trade marks, registered designs and, in some cases, patents.

South Africa’s intellectual property framework provides robust protection for these rights, but only where they are properly identified, secured and aligned with a broader commercial strategy. Businesses that fail to address intellectual property issues at an early stage may face significant legal and commercial challenges. Conversely, a proactive approach to IP protection can enhance value, facilitate commercialisation and strengthen competitive advantage.

At Adams & Adams, we assist clients in identifying, protecting and commercialising the intellectual property embodied in mobile applications and other innovations. Early legal guidance can help ensure that valuable intellectual property is secured, commercial opportunities are maximised and innovation is protected from unnecessary risk.