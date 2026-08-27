Complete Guide To Patenting Inventions In Uzbekistan: From An Idea To Obtaining The Document

A good idea by itself does not create a monopoly over a technical solution. If a development is planned for market launch, transfer to partners, or presentation to investors, it is better to address the issue of legal protection before disclosing essential details. Patenting makes it possible to secure rights to a development if it meets the established requirements.

A patent in Uzbekistan is issued after a decision has been made and the necessary requirements have been fulfilled. First, the technical solution and its patentability are assessed, then a search is conducted, materials are prepared, documents are submitted for examination, and the procedures established by law are completed. A patent attorney helps organize the process while taking into account the specific characteristics of a particular development, and below we will explain exactly how this process works.

How to Obtain a Patent for an Invention: Preparing an Application and Passing Examination

Before submitting the materials, it is important to check whether a similar solution is already known from publicly available sources. Such a search helps assess novelty and identify solutions that may affect the prospects for legal protection. The search helps determine which characteristics distinguish the development from existing solutions, including a new model of equipment.

To obtain a patent for an invention, it is necessary to prepare a complete set of materials. The application and accompanying documents must comply with the procedural requirements. The set includes:

· A description of the technical solution and its intended purpose.

· Claims specifying the features that determine the scope of protection.

· An abstract containing a brief summary of the essence of the development.

· Drawings, diagrams, and other graphic materials when they are necessary.

· Information about the applicant, author, and co-author.

· Documents required by the procedure and included in the established list.

Once prepared, the materials are submitted to the authorized body. The application is reviewed for compliance with formal requirements, while the technical solution is assessed according to patentability criteria. During the examination, additional requests may arise. The patenting process generally follows this sequence:

Identify the object and conduct a preliminary patent search. Prepare the description, claims, abstract, and necessary attachments. Submit the application and complete set of documents in accordance with the established procedure. Ensure completion of the examination process and respond to requests. Receive a decision granting legal protection. Complete the necessary registration procedures and obtain the patent.

Professional assistance is particularly useful because a patent specialist takes into account the author’s contribution and the requirements for legal protection. The specialist helps review the claims, prepare documents, and respond correctly to examination comments. This approach reduces the risk of errors that could delay the procedure or affect the scope of protection.

How to Register a Patent

After a positive decision has been issued, subsequent actions required for the registration of rights and issuance of the protection document must be completed. The registration stage includes the necessary procedures, so it is important to monitor deadlines, comply with the requirements of the authorized body, and maintain legal protection after it has been granted.

The total cost of patenting is influenced not only by government fees. Expenses may include:

· The amount of established duties and payments.

· The complexity of the technical solution and the scope of its description.

· The number of materials that must be prepared.

· The need for a patent search and additional analysis.

· The specialist’s participation in correspondence with the examination authority.

· Translation of documents if required for the project.

In 2025, Uzbekistan changed the procedure for calculating government fees for intellectual property objects: the applicable rates depend on the category of the applicant. Therefore, the cost of a patent for an invention is determined taking into account current payments and the scope of legal work. Patenting should protect a unique result and comply with the legislation currently in force.

Once the requirements have been fulfilled, the patent can be registered and a document confirming the granted protection can be obtained. Registration completes the main procedure. A valid patent provides legal instruments for protecting the development and using it commercially. Monitoring relevant deadlines remains an essential part of rights management.

Legalmax law firm supports patent projects in Uzbekistan and other jurisdictions. Our lawyers assist at the stages of patent search, document preparation, filing, and examination, taking into account the specific characteristics of the development and the business objectives. This form of legal support makes it possible to properly formalize rights and, where necessary, develop a further strategy for commercializing the invention.