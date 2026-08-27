Trademark Registration And Brand Protection In Uzbekistan

A name can be created quickly, but a strong brand takes years to build. While a business invests in advertising, packaging, and reputation, a competitor may choose a similar designation and attempt to benefit from someone else’s recognition. Therefore, trademark registration is not merely a formality: it creates a legal foundation for protecting a commercially valuable designation.

In business communication, the terms “trademark,” “trade mark,” and “brand” are often mixed together. A trademark and a trade mark refer to a protected designation, while the concept of a brand is broader and includes reputation, visual identity, and product perception. It is advisable to register a mark before active promotion begins so that exclusive ownership is formalized at the same time as the business develops.

Trademark Search and the Main Stages of Registration

Before submitting an application, it is necessary to determine whether there are already registered or pending marks that are identical or similar to the selected designation. A trademark search makes it possible to identify potential obstacles in advance and understand how safe it is to use the chosen name. Such a review is especially important for a brand that is already being promoted, because a refusal may lead to costly rebranding.

The next step is preparation: it is necessary to determine the goods and services for which protection is required. In Uzbekistan, the state registration procedure includes filing an application, paying the patent fee, undergoing examination, and subsequent registration if a positive decision is issued. The exact duration of the procedure may vary depending on the circumstances of the examination. The process generally follows this sequence:

Search for identical and similar marks. Determine the relevant classes of goods and services. Prepare the documents and the designation itself. File the application and pay the established fees. Interact with the authorized body during the examination process. Complete registration and obtain the protection document.

Registration should be planned in advance because the procedure may take several months. A basic search in publicly available databases does not replace a professional review, especially when the name is intended for use in several countries. Therefore, it is better to entrust this procedure to a specialist. An experienced lawyer assesses the risks and helps prepare the list of goods and services for which protection is sought.

Legalmax specialists have been providing intellectual property services in Uzbekistan for more than 25 years. Our law firm employs lawyers and patent attorneys. The specialists help assess the quality of protection and the legal status of the mark. The service includes correspondence and legal analysis.

Brand Protection in Uzbekistan: What to Do in Case of Unauthorized Trademark Use

Even after registration, the owner still needs to monitor the market. A similar designation may appear on products, signs, websites, advertisements, or marketplaces. If an infringement is discovered, the first step is to document the circumstances and preserve web pages, images, product samples, and other relevant materials.

Brand protection in Uzbekistan, as in most other countries, depends on the nature of the infringement and the available evidence. In some cases, sending a written demand to stop using the mark may be sufficient. If an agreement cannot be reached, the conflict may proceed to formal dispute resolution, where documents confirming the legal grounds and evidence of the infringement become important. When a problem is identified, the following steps are usually required:

Document the use of the disputed mark.

Compare the marks and determine the nature of their similarity.

Review the documents and the scope of exclusive protection.

Prepare a formal claim and conduct negotiations.

Contact the competent authorities if necessary.

Prepare procedural materials and manage the case.

Trademark protection requires taking into account the specific way in which the mark is being used and the consequences of the infringement. Lawyers and specialized legal professionals may become involved both during pre-trial settlement and during formal proceedings. Legalmax provides comprehensive support that includes registration, trademark monitoring, objections to pending applications, and infringement cases, helping owners protect their assets in Uzbekistan and other countries.