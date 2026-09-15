Registered Today, Problem Tomorrow: Why Early Company Name Objections Matter

A Company Name Can Threaten Your Brand Long Before Trading Begins

Many businesses assume brand protection only becomes relevant once a competing business starts operating in the market. In reality, South African law allows trade mark owners to act much earlier, often as soon as a conflicting company name is registered.

The interaction between the Companies Act 71 of 2008 and the Trade Marks Act 194 of 1993 provides trade mark owners with an effective mechanism to prevent confusion before it gains a foothold in the marketplace. By acting early, businesses can protect their brand identity, avoid consumer confusion and reduce the cost and complexity of enforcement.

The Link Between Trade Marks and Company Names

The Trade Marks Act grants proprietors exclusive rights in their registered trade marks and protects them against unauthorised use that is likely to cause confusion or take unfair advantage of their reputation.

Similarly, section 11 of the Companies Act regulates the registration of company names and prohibits names that are:

the same as a registered trade mark;

confusingly similar to a registered trade mark;

confusingly similar to a pending trade mark application; or

confusingly similar to a well-known trade mark as contemplated in section 35 of the Trade Marks Act,

unless the trade mark owner has consented to such use.

The purpose of these provisions is to prevent the public from being misled into believing that unrelated businesses are commercially connected.

Where a company name has been registered in contravention of section 11, section 160 of the Companies Act provides the enforcement mechanism. It allows an interested person, including a trade mark owner, to apply to the Companies Tribunal for a determination that the company name does not satisfy the requirements of section 11. If successful, the Tribunal may order the company to change its name.

In determining these disputes, the Companies Tribunal frequently applies principles familiar to trade mark law, including the likelihood of confusion, the degree of similarity between the respective names, and the reputation associated with the relevant brand.

Why Early Action Matters

The timing of an objection can have a significant impact on the ease, cost and outcome of a company name dispute.

In the early stages of a company’s existence, it may not yet have established a customer base, generated goodwill or invested heavily in branding. A name change at this point is often a relatively straightforward administrative exercise.

The position becomes more complicated once the company begins trading. Over time, it may develop its own goodwill and commercial presence, increasing both the practical difficulties and resistance associated with a rebrand. While these developments do not extinguish the prior rights of a trade mark owner, they can make enforcement more contested and costly.

Early intervention therefore offers both legal and commercial advantages. It helps preserve brand distinctiveness, reduces the risk of consumer confusion, strengthens the trade mark owner’s negotiating position and minimises enforcement costs.

For trade mark owners, the message is simple: the sooner a conflicting company name is identified and challenged, the greater the likelihood of achieving a practical and cost-effective resolution.

A Structured Approach to Enforcement

Effective enforcement does not usually begin in the courtroom.

The first step is often a carefully drafted letter of demand setting out the trade mark owner’s rights and explaining why the company name is objectionable. In many cases, this is sufficient to secure a voluntary name change without the need for formal proceedings.

If the dispute cannot be resolved amicably, the next step is generally an application to the Companies Tribunal under section 160 of the Companies Act. The Tribunal offers a relatively accessible and cost-effective forum for determining whether a company name complies with section 11. Where a contravention is established, the Tribunal may order the company to adopt a new name.

Only where the dispute extends beyond the company name itself, such as cases involving trade mark infringement, passing off, unlawful competition or urgent commercial harm, will High Court proceedings typically become necessary. Although the High Court can grant broader remedies, including interdicts and damages-related relief where appropriate, litigation is generally more expensive and time-consuming than the Tribunal process.

What Should Trade Mark Owners Do?

Brand owners should take a proactive approach to monitoring and enforcing their rights.

Consider the following steps:

Register key trade marks as early as possible. Monitor newly registered company names that may conflict with your brand. Where a trade mark is placed on a suitable watching service, potentially conflicting company names can often be identified at an early stage, enabling rights holders to assess and enforce their rights before disputes become more complex and costly. Act promptly when a potentially objectionable name is identified. Obtain specialist advice before the issue escalates. Use the Companies Tribunal process where appropriate.

Conclusion

South African law provides trade mark owners with effective mechanisms to prevent brand confusion before it develops into a larger commercial problem. Through the combined operation of sections 11 and 160 of the Companies Act and the protections available under the Trade Marks Act, trade mark owners can challenge conflicting company names and protect their brand before confusion takes root in the marketplace.

At Adams & Adams, we assist clients with trade mark registration, portfolio management, watching and monitoring services, company name objections, trade mark infringement disputes and broader brand protection strategies across South Africa and Africa. Through our monitoring services, we help clients identify potentially conflicting company names and trade mark applications at an early stage, enabling timely and cost-effective enforcement where necessary.

Your brand is one of your most valuable business assets. Protect it before others build their businesses around it.