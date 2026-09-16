Pharmaceutical R&D And IP Commercialisation Gain Momentum In Ghana

Eight Ghanaian research-industry partnerships have received €2 million in grants under the PharmaVax Ghana programme to advance vaccine and pharmaceutical R&D, including projects involving malaria treatments and AI-assisted antibody discovery. The programme is intended to help translate research into locally manufactured health products for Ghana and regional markets, with IP protection and technology transfer identified as important components in moving innovations from the laboratory to commercial production.

The grants were announced at a “Research Meets Manufacturing” ceremony jointly hosted by Ghana’s National Vaccine Institute and GIZ, with funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the European Union. The initiative forms part of Ghana’s broader efforts to develop domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and reduce reliance on imported medicines and vaccines.