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16 September 2026

Turning Locally Developed IP Into Battery-sector Opportunities

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South Africa is positioning itself as a key player in the global electric mobility and battery value chains through strategic support for locally developed technologies and intellectual property. Can government-backed research partnerships and mineral resources be successfully converted into competitive industrial applications? The collaboration between academic institutions and industry demonstrates a model for technology commercialisation in the energy-storage sector.
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South Africa is seeking to strengthen its position in the global electric mobility and battery value chains by supporting the development and commercialisation of locally developed technologies and intellectual property. Speaking at the 2026 uYilo e-Mobility Summit on 26 August, the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation highlighted government programmes supporting research, innovation, IP development and skills across the energy-storage sector. A notable example is the collaboration between the University of Limpopo and Manganese Metal Company, which has demonstrated pilot-scale production of battery-grade manganese sulphate using locally available manganese and locally developed, publicly funded IP. The initiative illustrates the role of IP and technology commercialisation in converting South Africa’s research capabilities and mineral resources into higher-value industrial applications.

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