Your Brand Crossed The Border. Did Your Trade Mark?

Expanding into a new market is exciting. Businesses spend considerable time planning product launches, negotiating commercial agreements, appointing local partners and pursuing growth opportunities.

Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.

Why foreign brand owners should protect their trade marks in South Africa

Your Brand Is Here. Are Your Rights?

Expanding into a new market is exciting. Businesses spend considerable time planning product launches, negotiating commercial agreements, appointing local partners and pursuing growth opportunities.

Yet one of their most valuable business assets is often overlooked: the brand itself.

Imagine this. Your products are already being sold in South Africa. Marketing campaigns are underway, customers recognise your brand and sales are growing.

Then someone asks a simple question:

“Have we protected our trade mark in South Africa?”

Surprisingly often, the answer is no.

Many international businesses assume that because their brand is established overseas, their rights will somehow follow them into new markets. Unfortunately, trade mark protection does not work that way. A brand may enjoy international recognition, but without appropriate local protection, its legal position in South Africa may be far weaker than expected.

Trade Marks Do Not Travel on Their Own

One of the fundamental principles of trade mark law is that trade mark rights are territorial. Protection must generally be obtained in each country where protection is sought.

This can create difficulties for international businesses. A company may own registrations in dozens of jurisdictions and enjoy significant global recognition yet still have no registered trade mark rights in South Africa simply because it never filed a South African application.

Foreign brand owners are often surprised to discover gaps in their international trade mark portfolios when conducting due diligence, entering the South African market, negotiating distribution arrangements or attempting to enforce their rights locally.

It is also important to note that South Africa is not a member of the Madrid Protocol. Consequently, trade mark protection in South Africa cannot be obtained through an international registration designating South Africa. Protection must be secured through a separate South African trade mark application.

For this reason, businesses with international expansion plans should ensure that South Africa is specifically considered as part of their filing strategy rather than assuming it is covered by registrations obtained elsewhere.

Registration Beats Reputation

South African law recognises both registered trade mark rights and common law rights. In appropriate circumstances, a business may be able to rely on its reputation and goodwill to prevent another party from using a confusingly similar mark through an action for passing off. In addition, certain qualifying well-known foreign trade marks may enjoy protection even in the absence of a South African registration.

However, neither common law rights nor well-known mark protection should be viewed as a substitute for registration.

The difficulty is that a proprietor relying on unregistered rights bears the burden of proving the existence and extent of its reputation and goodwill. This often requires extensive evidence of use, advertising, sales, market presence, consumer recognition and the likelihood of confusion. Such disputes can be complex, time-consuming and expensive.

Registration, by contrast, generally provides a clearer and more straightforward basis for protecting and enforcing a trade mark. A registered proprietor enjoys statutory rights, may institute infringement proceedings, benefits from a public record of ownership and has a prima facie right to use the mark in relation to the goods and services covered by the registration.

Most importantly, registration provides certainty. It is generally far easier to rely on a registration certificate than to prove reputation, goodwill and enforceable common law rights through extensive evidence.

For that reason, registration should be viewed as the primary means of protecting a brand in South Africa, with common law and well-known mark rights serving as potential supplementary protections rather than substitutes for registration.

While You Wait, Someone Else May File

Trade mark protection is sometimes treated as an issue that can be addressed after a business has gained traction in a new market.

The difficulty is that others may not be waiting.

An established brand has commercial value. Its reputation, customer recognition and growth potential may make it attractive to opportunistic third parties seeking to secure local rights before the true brand owner does.

A third party may adopt or apply to register an identical or similar mark. The foreign proprietor may then be forced to enter opposition proceedings, pursue cancellation or expungement proceedings or institute litigation in an effort to protect or recover its position.

It is a little like arriving at the airport, passport in hand, only to discover that someone else has taken your seat.

Prevention Is Cheaper Than Recovery

Many trade mark disputes could have been avoided through early filing and appropriate clearance searches.

Securing protection at the outset is generally more straightforward and cost-effective than attempting to recover a mark or challenge a conflicting right later. A dispute may involve extensive evidence gathering, legal proceedings, delays to commercial plans and significant costs.

Businesses can ultimately spend far more resolving a trade mark dispute than they would have spent protecting the brand from the start.

Trade mark registration should therefore form part of a market-entry strategy, not be left as an afterthought.

South Africa: A Key Piece of the African Puzzle

South Africa is an important commercial market and may form part of a broader African growth strategy for international businesses.

Trade mark rights remain territorial across Africa, and there is no single filing that automatically secures protection throughout the continent. An African filing strategy should therefore be tailored to the countries in which the business operates, trades or has genuine commercial interests.

For businesses intending to enter or expand through the South African market, securing protection at an early stage can reduce uncertainty, strengthen the brand’s legal position and help avoid unnecessary disputes.

Ask the Question Before Launch

Before entering the South African market, every foreign business should ask:

“Have we protected the brand that our customers will recognise?”

If the answer is no, the issue should be addressed before substantial investment is made in a local launch.

This means:

conducting appropriate clearance searches before adopting or launching the mark;

filing a South African trade mark application as early as commercially possible;

ensuring that the application covers the goods and services of actual or intended interest; and

incorporating South Africa into the business’s wider international and African brand-protection strategy.

Trade mark protection is not merely a legal formality. It is a commercial safeguard that provides greater certainty as a business enters, invests in and grows within a new market.

Do Not Learn the Hard Way

International reputation may create recognition in South Africa, but recognition alone does not provide the same certainty as a local registration.

For foreign brand owners, registration should be regarded as an essential part of any South African market-entry and brand-protection strategy. Early protection strengthens enforcement, discourages conflicting filings and reduces the risk of costly disputes.

The reality is simple:

It is usually easier to register a trade mark than to recover one.

Your brand has crossed the border. Make sure your trade mark gets there too.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.