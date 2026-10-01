Introduction

For businesses, entrepreneurs, expatriates and foreign investors, a trademark can be one of the most valuable assets associated with a business. Registering a trademark in Nigeria is therefore an important step towards protecting a brand and securing statutory rights in relation to the goods or services covered by the registration.

One of the most common questions prospective trademark owners ask, however, is: How long does trademark registration take in Nigeria?

There is no single guaranteed timeframe within which every trademark application must be completed. The process involves several stages, including a preliminary availability search, filing of the application, examination by the Trademark Registry, acceptance, publication in the Trade Marks Journal, the statutory opposition period and, where the application successfully completes the process, registration and issuance of the certificate.

The time required can vary depending on the Registry’s processing time, the nature of the application, whether an objection is raised, when the application is published, whether a third party files an opposition and whether the applicant promptly responds to any request or procedural requirement.

This article explains the principal stages of trademark registration in Nigeria, the factors that can affect the timeline and the steps applicants can take to minimise avoidable delays.

How Long Does Trademark Registration Take in Nigeria?

A straightforward trademark application can take several months to progress through the registration process. However, there is no single guaranteed statutory timeframe for completing every trademark registration in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Industrial Property Office’s published service information provides indicative timelines for some stages of the process, including examination and publication, but these should not be treated as a guaranteed completion date for every application.

The overall process may take longer where:

the Registry raises an objection;

the applicant is required to amend or clarify the application;

the specification of goods or services requires correction;

publication is delayed;

a third party files an opposition;

the applicant does not respond promptly to a Registry communication; or

opposition proceedings or other procedural issues arise.

Applicants should therefore treat any timeframe provided by a trademark agent or lawyer as an estimate rather than a guaranteed registration date.

Trademark Search and Filing Phase

A trademark availability search is generally conducted before filing an application. The purpose of the search is to identify identical or similar marks that may already be registered or the subject of pending applications.

The search can help an applicant identify potential conflicts before committing to the application process and can reduce the risk of encountering avoidable objections or third-party opposition.

The time required to complete a preliminary search may vary depending on the Registry’s processing arrangements and the circumstances of the application. It should therefore not be presented as a fixed statutory period. Where the search does not reveal a significant conflict, the applicant may proceed to file the trademark application in the appropriate class or classes.

Upon filing, the Registry issues an acknowledgment reflecting the application details and filing date. The official Nigerian Industrial Property Office guidance states that an acknowledgment letter contains the official application number and filing date.

It is important to note that a favourable search result does not guarantee registration. The Registrar may still raise an objection during the examination of the application.

Examination and Acceptance Phase

Following filing, the Trademark Registry examines the application for compliance with the applicable legal requirements.

The examination may consider matters including:

whether the mark is registrable;

whether the mark possesses the required distinctiveness;

whether there are conflicting registered or pending marks;

whether the goods or services have been appropriately classified; and

whether the application complies with the applicable procedural requirements.

The Registrar may accept the application, accept it subject to conditions or limitations, or raise an objection. Where the application is accepted, the applicant is issued an Acceptance Letter or notice of acceptance and the application proceeds to publication.

The Nigerian Industrial Property Office’s published service-level information identifies two weeks as an indicative examination period, but administrative processing times can vary and the figure should not be interpreted as a guaranteed period applicable to every application.

What if the Registry raises an objection?

An objection can extend the registration timeline because the applicant may need to respond to the objection, amend the application or provide additional information or evidence.

The time required will depend on the nature of the objection, the applicant’s response and the Registry’s consideration of the response. For this reason, ensuring that the proposed trademark, specification of goods or services and supporting information are properly prepared before filing can help reduce avoidable delays.

Trade Marks Journal Publication and Opposition Phase

Once a trademark application has been accepted, it must proceed to publication in the Nigerian Trade Marks Journal. Publication gives third parties an opportunity to challenge the proposed registration.

Under section 20(1) of the Trade Marks Act, any person may oppose the registration within two months from the date of publication of the application.

The two-month period should therefore be described simply as the statutory opposition period. It is not appropriate to describe it as a “non-extensible” period without considering the applicable procedural rules. The official Nigerian Industrial Property Office guidance similarly states that accepted trademark applications are advertised in the Nigerian Trade Marks Journal and are open to opposition for two months from the date of advertisement.

What happens if someone opposes the trademark?

If a third party files an opposition, the registration process can take considerably longer.

Under section 20 of the Trade Marks Act, the Registrar sends the notice of opposition to the applicant. The applicant is required to file a counter-statement within one month after receiving the notice. If the applicant fails to do so, the application may be treated as abandoned. Where a counter-statement is filed, the Registrar considers the opposition and may hear the parties before deciding whether registration should be permitted.

An opposition can therefore add substantial time to the registration process, depending on the nature and complexity of the dispute.

Registration and Issuance of Certificate

Where an accepted application is not opposed and the opposition period has expired, the application can proceed to registration.

Similarly, where an opposition has been filed but is ultimately decided in favour of the applicant, the Registrar may proceed with registration, subject to the provisions of the Trade Marks Act.

Section 22(1) of the Trade Marks Act provides for registration where the application has not been opposed and the opposition period has expired, or where an opposition has been decided in favour of the applicant. Upon registration, the Registrar issues a certificate of registration in the prescribed form.

The official Nigerian Industrial Property Office guidance also states that, after the applicable opposition period or successful resolution of an opposition, the applicant proceeds to pay the prescribed fees for the registration certificate.

Consequently, the time between filing an application and receiving the registration certificate will depend on how quickly each stage is completed.

Does Trademark Protection Begin When the Application Is Filed?

This is an important distinction for trademark applicants.

It would be inaccurate to state simply that an applicant receives full registered trademark protection immediately upon filing the application. Section 22(2) of the Trade Marks Act provides that when a trademark is registered, it is registered as of the date of the application for registration, and that date is treated as the date of registration for the purposes of the Act.

This means that the application date is legally significant once registration is completed. However, a pending trademark application should not be treated as though it were already a completed registration.

Similarly, an Acknowledgment Letter and Acceptance Letter should not be described as “legal shields” equivalent to a registration certificate. They provide evidence of the application and its progress through the registration process, but the rights associated with registration arise in accordance with the Trade Marks Act.

Where a business intends to take enforcement action based on a pending trademark application, it should obtain specific legal advice on the available remedies and the applicable circumstances.

What Can Cause Delays in Trademark Registration?

Although some aspects of the registration process are outside the applicant’s control, several common issues can contribute to delays.

Inadequate preliminary searches: Failing to identify an existing conflicting mark before filing may result in an objection or opposition and can significantly increase the time and cost of the process.

Incorrect classification: Nigeria uses the Nice Classification system, which contains 45 classes: Classes 1–34 cover goods and Classes 35 -45 cover services. Selecting the appropriate class and preparing an accurate specification are important parts of the application process.

Poorly prepared applications: Errors in the applicant’s name, address, representation of the mark or specification of goods and services may require corrections or further communication with the Registry.

Registry objections: An objection raised during examination may require the applicant to provide a response, amend the application or submit additional information or evidence.

Third-party opposition: An opposition can substantially extend the registration process because it may result in formal proceedings before the Registrar.

Delayed responses: Where the applicant or its authorised representative does not respond promptly to a Registry communication or procedural requirement, the overall process may take longer.

How Can You Reduce Delays?

While no applicant can guarantee a particular registration date, proper preparation can help minimise avoidable delays.

Applicants should consider the following:

Conduct an appropriate trademark availability search before filing.

Select the correct Nice Classification class or classes.

Prepare a clear and accurate specification of goods or services.

Ensure that the applicant’s details are accurate.

Provide an appropriate representation of the proposed trademark.

Ensure that all required supporting documents are available.

Monitor the application after filing.

Respond promptly to Registry communications.

Monitor the Trade Marks Journal for potential conflicts where appropriate.

Obtain professional advice where an objection or opposition arises.

How Long Does a Registered Trademark Remain Valid?

Once registered, a trademark in Nigeria has an initial validity period of seven years.

Under section 23 of the Trade Marks Act, the registration may subsequently be renewed for further periods of fourteen years.

Trademark owners should therefore monitor their registration and take the necessary steps to renew the mark when due.

Can Foreigners and Foreign Companies Register Trademarks in Nigeria?

Yes. Trademark protection in Nigeria is relevant not only to Nigerian businesses but also to expatriates, foreign companies and international investors seeking to operate or commercialise their brands in the Nigerian market.

A foreign business intending to manufacture, distribute, license, franchise or provide services under a particular brand in Nigeria should consider whether the brand has appropriate protection in Nigeria.

International trademark protection in another country does not, by itself, substitute for protection under Nigerian trademark law. The applicant should consider the appropriate Nigerian filing strategy, applicable classification, priority rights where available and the requirements for appointing an authorised representative.

Conclusion

The time required to register a trademark in Nigeria varies from application to application. There is no single guaranteed statutory timeframe within which every trademark application must be completed. An uncomplicated application may progress through the relevant stages without significant difficulty, while objections, procedural issues, publication delays or third-party opposition can substantially extend the process.

The registration process generally involves conducting a trademark search, filing the application, examination, acceptance, publication in the Trade Marks Journal, the two-month opposition period and, where the requirements are satisfied, registration and issuance of the certificate.

Applicants should also distinguish between filing a trademark application and obtaining a registered trademark. Although section 22(2) of the Trade Marks Act provides that a trademark, when registered, is registered as of the application date, a pending application should not be treated as equivalent to a completed registration.

Starting the process early, conducting an appropriate search, selecting the correct class, preparing accurate documentation and responding promptly to Registry requirements can help minimise avoidable delays.

For businesses, entrepreneurs, expatriates and foreign investors, professional advice can also help identify potential issues before filing and provide appropriate assistance where an objection or opposition arises. Trademark registration should therefore be viewed not merely as an administrative process, but as an important part of protecting and managing a valuable intellectual property asset in Nigeria.