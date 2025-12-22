The 20th Session Of The Council Of Ministers Of ARIPO

Ghana was host to the 20th session of the ARIPO Council of Ministers, that took place from 21-22 November 2025. The Council of Ministers is the main governing organisation of ARPIO and encompasses Ministers of governments of the ARIPO member states who are responsible for the administration of intellectual property laws in their respective countries.

The session was officially opened by the Solicitor-General of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Helen Akpene Awo Ziwu who highlighted Africa's growing appreciation of intellectual property as a bridge between creativity and commerce. In her opening address, which was delivered on behalf of John Dramani Mahama, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Ziwu noted that IP has become indispensable for competitiveness, in today's knowledge driven society, and added that African governments are increasingly recognising innovation as the engine of long-term growth.

The opening address also made mention of the fact that intellectual property is one of the indispensable mechanisms for translating knowledge into commercial assets, and Mahama urged ARIPO member states to establish robust legal and administrative frameworks to ensure that locals derive optimal benefit from the intellectual property system.

During his address to the Council, the Director-General of ARIPO, Mr. Bemanya Twebaze, reported a significant increase in patent and trade mark filings across the region, increased training opportunities for intellectual property professionals, and expanded partnerships with international institutions such as WIPO, the European Patent Office, and the Japan Patent Office.

The member states and cooperating partners each delivered statements, and highlighted the efforts by their respective governments towards the advancement of the intellectual property in each of the member states.

The Council also elected new members from the member states to serve as Officers for the 2026-2027 period, including Chairperson (Ghana), First Vice-Chairperson (Namibia) and Second Vice-Chairperson (Eswatini).

The session highlighted the important role of ARIPO in advancing intellectual property in its member states and Africa.

The 21st session will be held in Namibia.

