CIPC Introduces Electronic Issuance Of Patents And Patents Of Addition

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) has confirmed that all patents and patents of addition will be issued electronically with effect from 2 February 2026. This significant change applies to patents granted from January 2026 onwards.

Electronic patents will include enhanced security features such as a digital seal, electronic signature of the Registrar of Patents, and a QR code for instant verification. Once issued, certified patent certificates may be downloaded once only.

Uncertified copies, bearing a watermark, may be downloaded. Further certified copies will be issued electronically on request, and payment of prescribed fees. The CIPC will no longer automatically issue bound paper patents, although paper copies may still be requested separately.

