Industrial Property Office Bill To Be Introduced

The Ghanaian Parliament is readying itself to introduce a raft of new bills intended to strengthen Ghana's financial sector, reform key aspects of the country's legal and governance systems, and promote investment. Among these bills will be the Ghana Industrial Property Office Bill ("the Bill"), which has been gestating for some time and about which we have previously reported. The Bill proposes to establish a new Intellectual Property Office, the Ghana Industrial Property Office ("GHIPO"), whose function would be to manage the use of various forms of intellectual property rights, including patents, trade marks, industrial designs, plant varieties and geographical indicators.

