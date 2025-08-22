OAPI Goes To Geneva – Director General Extols Benefits Of GI's And Seeks Collaboration With International Counterparts

In July, a delegation from the OAPI Office attended the 66th series of annual meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Office in Geneva. The OAPI delegation was led by its Director General, Mr Denis L. Bohoussou, and participated in various events.

OAPI Director-General speaks of benefits of Geographical Indications

On the margins of the 66th WIPO Assemblies of Member States held in Geneva, a high level panel discussion was held to mark the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement. The Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement provides for the international registration of Geographical Indications (GIs), in addition to appellations of origin (AOs).

The panel discussion brought together representatives from current and prospective signatories to the Geneva Act.

Mr Denis L. Bohoussou, Director General of the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI), was one of the speakers at the event and spoke of the potential benefits that GI's hold for products of OAPI member states. He pointed out that linking products of OAPI member states to their place of origin may improve their market position and enhance their recognition in lucrative markets.

OAPI attends first meeting of the Francophone IP Alliance

While at Geneva, the Director General of OAPI, Mr Bohoussou, attended the first meeting of the Francophone IP Alliance. The meeting was chaired by Pascal Faure, the Director General of the National Institute of Intellectual Property in France, and was attended by senior officials of WIPO, OAPI and French-speaking IP Offices of various states, including Switzerland, Canada, Tunisia and Monaco. At the meeting, Mr Bohoussou expressed OAPI's commitment to promoting knowledge and skill in intellectual property in the Francophone world, pointing to various initiatives of OAPI, such as the training magistrates and IP specialists at the Denis Ekani Academy. There is optimism that the meeting has laid the basis for future ongoing cooperation amongst the parties.

