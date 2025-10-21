OAPI Certifies "Malisogo" Label To Boost Malian Meat Exports

The African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) has officially certified the "Malisogo" label for all meat exported from Mali, marking a significant step in the country's efforts to enhance the value, traceability, and marketability of its agricultural exports.

The Malisogo label guarantees the origin and quality of Malian meat, providing assurance to international buyers and consumers regarding the product's traceability and production standards. This certification is particularly impactful for Mali, where more than 30% of the rural population is involved in the livestock sector and relies on meat production for their livelihoods.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the certification, noting that it will help Malian meat compete more effectively in global markets by differentiating it from competitors, building consumer trust, and ensuring compliance with international standards. Economists predict that the label will strengthen the sector's competitiveness, improve pricing power, and open up new market opportunities, while also supporting rural livelihoods and economic development.

The move is expected to encourage further investment in the sector and to serve as a model for other countries seeking to add value to their agricultural exports through intellectual property tools such as certification marks and geographical indications.