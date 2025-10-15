Lesotho Deepens IP Reforms With ARIPO, Targets Key Protocol Ratifications

Lesotho's recent adoption of a National IP Policy (2025) and a Research and Innovation Policy (2021) reflects a broader strategy to build a knowledge-based economy and expand global trade, particularly in sectors like textiles, water, and agriculture. Between 2019 and 2023, Lesotho processed over 2,500 trademark applications and 1,300 patent and design filings through ARIPO, signalling growing international interest in its IP environment.

Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.

Article Insights

Adams & Adams are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

in Africa

with readers working within the Insurance industries

Lesotho is accelerating its intellectual property (IP) reforms through a high-level engagement with the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO).

In September 2025, the country's Minister of Law and Justice led an official delegation to ARIPO's Secretariat in Harare, Zimbabwe, to discuss strengthening Lesotho's legal and institutional IP framework. The visit underscored Lesotho's commitment to ratifying three major ARIPO protocols: the Swakopmund Protocol (for the protection of traditional knowledge and cultural expressions), the Arusha Protocol (to incentivize the development of new plant varieties), and the Kampala Protocol (to enhance copyright protection and registration).

Lesotho's recent adoption of a National IP Policy (2025) and a Research and Innovation Policy (2021) reflects a broader strategy to build a knowledge-based economy and expand global trade, particularly in sectors like textiles, water, and agriculture. Between 2019 and 2023, Lesotho processed over 2,500 trademark applications and 1,300 patent and design filings through ARIPO, signalling growing international interest in its IP environment.

The government is also focused on transforming its IP office from a basic registry into a dynamic institution capable of driving national development, supporting industrial parks, and fostering innovation. The Minister emphasized that robust IP systems are essential for unlocking creativity, safeguarding heritage, and building economic resilience.

The visit concluded with a renewed commitment to work closely with ARIPO to harness IP as a catalyst for inclusive growth and to ensure that Lesotho's legal and institutional frameworks are aligned with continental and global best practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.