Regulatory Update: New Ministry Oversight Measures Affecting IP Processes In Kenya

The Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry in Kenya has recently issued a notice to the Managing Director of the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI), stating that no trade marks, patents, or industrial designs are to be registered, renewed, or revoked without prior approval of the KIPI Board.

This directive follows concerns that KIPI has been processing and registering intellectual property without involvement of the Board or its technical committee. According to the Ministry, such actions undermine the authority of the Board and the integrity of the registration process. Allegations relating to governance and management matters within KIPI have also prompted this intervention.

As a result of this notice, there may be temporary delays in the issuance, renewal, and registration of trade marks, patents, and industrial designs in Kenya.

We are closely monitoring developments and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, we advise that there may be delays in the processing of IP matters in Kenya.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.