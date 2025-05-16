Commercialisation Of Intellectual Property In Kenya

On 15 April 2025, the Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA) and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) held a meeting to discuss IP protection, commercialisation strategies and innovation excellence.

Separately, in a celebration to mark World IP Day 2025, held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the commercialisation of IP was at the forefront. The chief guest, Dr. Juma Mukhawana, who is the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Industry in the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, emphasised the importance of commercialising creative talent and inventions. The event was organised by the Kenya Industrial Property Institute, Kenya Copyright Board and Anti-Counterfeit Authority and a virtual IP workshop was held the day before. Dr. Mukhawana also encouraged engagement with KeNIA in order to obtain support for the commercialisation of IP assets.

