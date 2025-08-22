Nigerian Commission On Copyright Seals Printing Houses And Seizes Books In Ibadan

The Nigerian Copyright Commission has raided areas of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, in Nigeria, with certain printing houses being sealed and books being seized, in an effort to fight piracy.

According to the Director-General of the Commission, Dr John Asein, the affected printing houses and bookshops lacked proper records of created works received from authors or publishers.

